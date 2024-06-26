GAZA LIVE BLOG: A Million Suffer from Starvation in Gaza | New Massacres in Beit Lahia, Rafah | Arrest Warrants Soon – Day 264

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than a million Gazans suffer from the most extreme form of malnutrition, starvation, according to UNICEF. Two Palestinians were killed and others injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted an inhabited house in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants against him and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant before his visit to Washington on July 24. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,718 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,337 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, June 26, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE PM MIKATI: Lebanon must not be turned into an arena for conflicts.

JORDANIAN FM: The risks of expanding war in the region are real and increasing.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip, resulting in dead and wounded.

AL-JAZEERA: A large number of Israeli occupation vehicles entered the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,718 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,337 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,718 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,337 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing targeted the town of Khuza’a, east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, June 26, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli artillery bombardment in the vicinity of the towns of Khiam, Kafar Shuba, and Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

HAMAS: We call for the occupation leaders to be held accountable for crimes of torture against prisoners and detainees among our people and to prevent their impunity.

EGYPTIAN FM: We warn against escalation and the increasing risk of expanding the conflict.

AL-JAZEERA: The Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee postponed voting on the law to extend military service for reserve forces.

A father and his son were killed by occupation artillery shelling while they were collecting firewood, east of the cemetery, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, June 26, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

ERDOGAN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to expand the war in the region will lead to disaster.

LAVROV: Washington uses the excuse that there is no Palestinian party to negotiate, and that is why we worked to achieve unity between the Palestinian factions.

MEDICAL SOURCES: The bodies of 15 Palestinians were recovered from various areas in the city of Rafah during the past hours.

NYT: In a joint article, former Israeli officials say that Netanyahu does not represent them and that the Congress must withdraw its invitation.

ISRAEL HAYOM: There was a decision to deduct a working day from the June salaries of workers and employees due to the expenses resulting from the war in Gaza.

MEDICAL SOURCES: The bodies of 15 Palestinians were recovered from various areas in the city of Rafah during the past hours. PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip has risen to 15.

Wednesday, June 26, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

HAARETZ: The Israeli Prison Administration has significantly reduced the amount of food for prisoners.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched an Israeli raid on the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Khiam in southern Lebanon.

BLOOMBERG: The largest pension fund in Norway is selling its stake in Caterpillar due to its possible contribution to violations in Gaza and the West Bank.

KAN: Protesters are blocking Tel Aviv’s main Dizengoff Street and demanding a swap deal.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip has risen to 15.

Wednesday, June 26, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Demonstrators demanding an exchange deal were closing a major crossroads southeast of Haifa.

Wednesday, June 26, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

UKMTO: Report of an incident 52 nautical miles south of Aden, Yemen.

Wednesday, June 26, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

WALLA: Field surveys reveal a state of anxiety among reserve soldiers regarding their continued fighting.

Civil defense crews rescued a Palestinian child after the bombing of his home in Beit Lahya, in northern Gaza.

Wednesday, June 26, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

UNICEF: More than a million Gazans suffer from the most extreme form of malnutrition, starvation.

WALLA: The army is suffering from a shortage of soldiers, and is seeking to form a new division to carry out various tasks.

Wednesday, June 26, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: WE attacked with drones a vital target in the occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat).

Wednesday, June 26, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Saudi neighborhood and Tal al-Sultan, west of the city of Rafah.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants against him and Defense Minister Yoav Galant before his visit to Washington on July 24.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The ministry called on the international community and its institutions to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza and protect health personnel and institutions.

A young boy grieves deeply over the loss of his father following an intense bombardment by occupation forces in South Gaza City.

ISRAEL HAYOM: The fire that broke out near the “Ofrit” camp, north of Jerusalem, spread to the courtyards of the Hebrew University in the area.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation launched two raids on southern Gaza City.

Wednesday, June 26, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israel targeted with artillery shelling northeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft bombed agricultural land west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a raid targeting the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted an inhabited house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, June 26, 12:30 am (GMT+2)

US MISSION TO UN: We will continue to work with Egypt, Qatar, and Israel to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

