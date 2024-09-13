Where is Al-Qassam? Resistance Roundup – Day 343

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Where is the Al-Qassam Brigades? For a number of days, the Brigades has not announced major operations or ambushes in Gaza.

Recently, Israeli media, citing military sources, have been discussing a new phase of the Israeli war on Gaza. Some refer to this phase as ‘phase four’.

The phasing of the war objectives gives the impression that the Israeli army is in control of the battlefield in Gaza, though in actuality, as stated by some former Israeli generals, the army has been striking the rubble of its original targets time and time again.

So what is going on exactly?

On September 7, a former Israeli captive in Gaza, Adina Moshe, said that the Israeli army is ‘clueless’ regarding the whereabouts of Israeli captives in the Strip.

The same logic can also be applied to the overall Israeli targets in Gaza. The fact that the Israeli army, for example, has been carrying out one massacre after another in ‘safe zones’ in the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis or in the Al-Jaouni School in Nuseirat, is a reflection not only of the criminality of the Israeli war machine but also its inability to zoom in on actual military targets. Simply, there is none.

So, the ‘new phase’ of the Israeli war is a desperate attempt at conveying, at least to the Israeli public, that the war in Gaza is going according to plan. If a plan existed, it was simply the total destruction of the Gaza Strip, and that has been achieved. What has not been achieved, however, is the destruction of the Resistance on the ground or the weakening of the resolve of the people.

This leads us to another equally important question: where is the Al-Qassam Brigades?

Al-Qassam seems to be in a process of reorganizing its forces and rejigging its strategy to accommodate the changes underway in the behavior of the Israeli army.

We still do not fully understand how this will play out in the coming days. What is certain, however, is that Al-Qassam does not want to expose its fighters beyond the required scope of operations so as not to give the Israeli army a reason to claim a breakthrough or another ‘successful operation’, whether real or imagined.

This lack of success in Gaza may have been the main driver behind what many analysts believe it was a phony ground operation in the Maysaf area in Syria earlier this week.

The Israeli army is fully aware that there is no military victory in Gaza and there are no new targets that could present it with that coveted victory.

The Resistance in Gaza also knows that very well, thus the change of tactics everywhere.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

✅Footage shows a Hezbollah drone flying freely over occupied Safad before hitting ZOF “Filon” base.

✅Another footage documents the moment when colonial settlers panicking inside a synagogue in occupied Safad during Hezbollah rocket attack last night#Iseral #Hezbollah#Gaza pic.twitter.com/LUT3rE07Qi — G.manoj (@gvmmanoj) September 13, 2024

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters in Nablus were able to confront the enemy forces in the fighting axes in Al-Madaris Street, the Eastern Market, the vicinity of the Bank of Palestine, and Samar Saad Al-Din School, and they showered the enemy forces and military vehicles with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters in the Balata Groups were able to target a concentration of the occupation forces at the Gerizim (Jabal Al-Tur) point with heavy barrages of bullets, achieving accurate hits on the intended target.

“We bombed with 107 mm rockets the command and control center of the zionist enemy on the Netzarim axis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the main air defense missile base of the Northern Command at the Beria barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:35 PM on Friday 13-09-2024, targeted Al-Marj site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:35 PM on Friday 13-09-2024, targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

Hezbollah release video of drone attack against "Israeli" Filon military base pic.twitter.com/9AybAWyScD — RF News 🇵🇸🇾🇪🇱🇧🇸🇾🇮🇶🇮🇷 (@RFN3138) September 13, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, September 13, 2024, launched an aerial attack using squadrons of attack drones against the Filon base (the headquarters of the 210th Division’s brigades and its warehouses in the northern region), southeast of the occupied city of Safed. The attack targeted the positions of officers and soldiers, achieving a direct hit and inflicting confirmed casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:50 PM on Friday, 13-09-2024, targeted the Bayad Blida site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:35 PM on Friday, 13-09-2024, targeted the enemy artillery positions at Zaoura with rocket weapons, hitting them directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, 13-09-2024, targeted the Hadab Yarine site with Burkan rockets, hitting it directly, leading to its partial destruction and fire breaking out within it.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 13-09-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”