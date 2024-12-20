Israel Burning Jabaliya – Over 50 Killed in New Strikes

In Beit Lahia, Israeli artillery shelling coincided with the demolition of residential buildings in Jabaliya camp.

At dawn on Friday, and late last night, Israeli forces carried out sporadic shelling across several areas in the Gaza Strip, including the destruction of residential buildings in Jabaliya.

These attacks followed a day of heavy violence, resulting in over 50 Palestinian fatalities.

Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike early this morning in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, located in northern Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported.

This followed the targeting of two shelters in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood on Thursday, which caused 15 deaths, primarily among women and children, and left others injured.

Israeli occupation soldiers brazenly document their home-to-home ethnic cleansing in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/l0DvZqRf4f — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 20, 2024

Additionally, the Israeli Navy bombarded the Gaza coastline at dawn, as reported by Palestinian sources.

In Beit Lahia, Israeli artillery shelling coincided with the demolition of residential buildings in Jabaliya camp.

Exclusive footage obtained by Al-Jazeera showed Israeli drones dropping incendiary materials on homes in Jabalia, further compounding the destruction.

Since October 5, northern Gaza has faced relentless aggression, leading to over 3,000 deaths and the mass displacement of thousands to Gaza City. Significant portions of the Jabaliya camp and the Beit Lahia project have been destroyed.

Further south, the Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza and the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah were targeted by shelling from both land and sea, with Rafah itself enduring at least one airstrike.

Thursday’s attacks across Gaza claimed the lives of 56 Palestinians, including 42 in the north.

Beit Lahia in the past days | pic.twitter.com/jEvI9i9veL — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) December 13, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,206 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,512 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, AJA)