West Bank Update – Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians, Mass Raids, Homes Demolished 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 22 Palestinians, including former detainees, in large-scale arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank cities of Nablus and Tulkarm, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, in addition to arresting at least 22 others during several raids on towns.

In Tulkarm, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces after midnight on Monday near the Nitzanei Oz checkpoint to the west of Tulkarm, WAFA reported, adding that Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the site of the shooting and took custody of the bodies.

In a statement by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the movement confirmed the killings of Ahmad Mustafa Rajab and Abdulfattah Salah Al-Din Jabara, during “a shooting operation” at the checkpoint.

In Nablus, two Palestinians were shot and killed and others were injured on Monday night during an incursion by Israeli forces.

Dua pemuda, Abdul Fattah Salahuddin Jabara dan Ahmad Mustafa Muhammad Rajab, dari Kamp Tulkarm syahid setelah pasukan penjajah menembaki kendaraan mereka di pos pemeriksaan militer di barat Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/AMnLNPgriX — Kapten Woyla (@kapten_woyla) June 4, 2024

WAFA, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said two Palestinians were killed by live fire and nine others were injured, including some seriously, during the raid on the eastern part of the town.

The slain youths were identified as Mutaz Khaled al-Nabulsi, 28, and Adam Salah-Addin Farraj, 23.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the body of Farraj remained in the custody of the Israeli occupation, said WAFA.

It later confirmed a third young Palestinian youth died of critical wounds he sustained during the raid.

The ministry said Ahmad Omar Al-Khadri, 30, was hit by live bullets in the chest, resulting in critical injuries. He was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Raids and Arrests

The Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday detained at least 22 Palestinians, including former detainees, in large-scale arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank, according to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

According to WAFA, the organizations said in a joint statement that the arrests took place across the occupied West Bank governorates of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, Salfit, Tubas, Jericho, and Jerusalem. The raids were accompanied by widespread raids, abuse and threats against detainees and their families.

The total number of Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank has risen to over 9,025 since October 7, 2023.

Buildings Demolished

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday demolished a Palestinian-owned house in Masafer Yatta and assaulted its owner.

WAFA reported that the occupation forces, accompanied by demolition vehicles, demolished a house with an area of ​​200 meters, in the Wadi Al-Jawaya area. The house was owned by local resident Mahmoud Jibreen Al-Nawajaa, who suffered injuries due to the assault by Israeli forces.

Residential communities in Masafer Yatta were subjected to a demolition operation that affected three homes during the past month, as part of the policy of forced displacement pursued by the Israeli occupation forces and illegal Jewish settlers, who continue the attacks against Palestinians and their property, reported WAFA.

Israeli bulldozers demolished shops under construction in the Ain al-Loza neighborhood in the town of Silwan in occupied east Jerusalem, reported WAFA.

Today IOF demolished a Palestinian house in the village of Al jawaya in masafer yatta south Hebron hills. IOF is exploiting the state of emergency that began after the 7th of October to demolish the Palestinians homes WB without any prior notices or being out from the master plan pic.twitter.com/mWVwQ7Cr7Z — Mohammad Hureini (@MohammadHuraini) June 4, 2024

In the village of Duma, south of Nablus, Israeli bulldozers demolished tourist facilities, tents and housing.

The head of the Duma Village Council, Suleiman Dawabsha, told WAFA that the bulldozers demolished Palestinian citizens’ homes and tents, and began demolishing five tourist facilities in the same area.

Dawabsha said 200 homes and facilities were notified of demolition in the past two years. This is in addition to Israeli forces controlling the water springs, closing the entrance to the village, starting fires daily, and preventing farmers from reaching their lands.

According to WAFA, citing the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli authorities carried out 47 demolition operations in the West Bank during May, affecting 66 facilities, including 35 inhabited homes, 5 uninhabited, and 15 agricultural facilities and others.

Bedouin Community

Elsewhere, illegal Jewish settlers on Tuesday demolished 11 barracks owned by Palestinian residents in a Bedouin community to the west of Ad-Dyouk area, west of Jericho city, according to WAFA.

The General Supervisor of Al-Baydar Organisation for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, Hassan Malihat, told WAFA that settlers, accompanied by bulldozers, destroyed the barracks that were built three years ago in the targeted Bedouin community.

The attack coincided with the Israeli army’s imposition of closure on the city of Jericho.

Hard-right Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, remarks: "Since I assumed this position, the rate of house demolitions [against Palestinian Bedouin communities] in the Negev has increased. The police will wage a brutal war against them." pic.twitter.com/Sml9xzZGr4 — Daniella Modos – Cutter -SEN (@DmodosCutter) May 8, 2024

Stoning of Vehicles

Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers on Tuesday stoned Palestinian vehicles passing near the northern entrance to al-Bireh city in the central West Bank, according to WAFA.

Extremist settlers on Monday called on their followers to demonstrate at the Beit El (DCO) checkpoint, near the northern entrance of al-Bireh city, to demand the closure of the checkpoint to prohibit the movement of Palestinians, said WAFA.

The checkpoint has been closed since October 7, 2023, and was partially reopened on Monday.

(PC, WAFA)