Germany’s Arms to Israel – €23M Surge despite Genocide Complicity Concerns

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Between October and November alone, Germany increases arms export to €23.6 million.

Germany has authorized €131 million (approximately $139 million) in military exports to Israel this year, with a notable increase of €23.6 million between October 18 and November 19 alone, the Anadolu news agency reported.

This comes amidst mounting concerns of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The figures were disclosed by the German Ministry of Economic Affairs in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the left-wing opposition party Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW).

The recent military exports reportedly did not include “weapons of war” but consisted of other military supplies categorized as “other military equipment.”

This classification includes non-lethal items such as helmets, protective vests, and unarmed military vehicles but also comprises certain components for weapons systems.

Germany resumed arms exports to Israel after a brief halt, prompted by a case filed by Nicaragua at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Germany of complicity in genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The resumption reportedly followed written assurances from Israel regarding compliance with international law.

On October 24, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) announced it had filed an appeal at the Frankfurt Administrative Court on behalf of a Gaza resident, seeking to halt further weapons shipments to Israel, Reuters reported.

Genocide Denial

On October 14, the German government stated it saw no evidence that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer made the statement on the same day that Israeli forces reportedly burned displaced Palestinians in their tents near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Footage of the aftermath circulated widely on social media, showing harrowing scenes of the bombing’s effects.

Germany is Israel’s second-largest weapons supplier after the United States. Last month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed his government’s commitment to delivering more weapons to Israel.

During a parliamentary session on October 10, Scholz said: “We in the government have made decisions that will ensure the delivery of more weapons soon.”

He also dismissed opposition claims of a pause in arms deliveries, stating: “We have not decided to cease arms deliveries. We have delivered weapons and will continue to deliver weapons.”

Scholz emphasized that this stance reflects the official position of the German government but did not elaborate on the weapons’ types, quantities, or intended purposes.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,282 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,880 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)