‘God is With Us, Man’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 314

A group of Palestinian fighters from the Al-Quds Brigades had the following conversation as they readied themselves to take out two Israeli tanks stationed in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah.

“He destroyed it,” one fighter said, soon after another scored a precise hit of an Israeli tank using an RPG rocket.

“May Allah guide your aim,” said another.

“We succeeded in the first, God willing we will succeed in the second. Our Lord is generous,” the first fighter said, referring to the second strike targeting Israeli tanks scattered across the horizon.

The other fighter responded,

“Allah is with us! Who else is with us? Allah is the one with us, man! They have America on their side while our Lord is with us! Our Lord grants us victory!”

The conversation was captured in the latest video shared by the Quds Brigades via their Telegram Channel today. The video ends with an Israeli military bulldozer dragging behind it one of the two destroyed Israeli vehicles.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target the main concentration of enemy forces at the “Mars” military site with short-range Rajoom rockets.

“Al-Qassam Brigades launched a suicide drone towards the enemy forces gathering east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida:

“After investigating the killing of one of the enemy’s captives by his guard, it was found that the soldier assigned to guard him acted out of revenge, contrary to orders, after receiving the news that his two children were martyred in one of the enemy’s massacres. “We emphasize that this incident does not represent our ethics or the teachings of our religion in dealing with captives, and we will reinforce the instructions after this incident has occurred twice so far. “We hold the enemy fully responsible for all the suffering and dangers faced by its captives due to its blatant disregard for all humanitarian and moral standards and its brutal genocide against our people.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds showcases footage of the targeting of two zionist tanks with RBG rockets south of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city.

“We targeted a gathering of zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers who had infiltrated the vicinity of Al-Ma’ari School and Al-Samiri neighborhood in the northeast of Khan Younis with a barrage of heavy mortar shells.

“Our fighters observed a helicopter landing and the intense firing of artillery shells at the targeted location to evacuate the wounded.

“In cooperation with Abdul Qader Al-Husseini groups, we bombed gatherings of zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Netzarim axis with 107mm rockets.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:10 AM, on Thursday 15-08-2024, targeted the Mayan Baruch site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:05 AM on Thursday, 15-08-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Malikiya site with appropriate weapons and hit it directly.

2The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, 15-08-2024, launched an aerial attack with a fleet of attack drones on the Khirbet Maar site, targeting the positions and concentrations of the enemy’s officers and soldiers, striking their targets with precision.

“The Islamic Resistance has added the new settlement of Shamir to its fire plan and bombarded it for the first time with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:00 PM on Thursday, 15-08-2024, targeted the Israeli enemy’s artillery positions in Zaoura with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:15 PM on Thursday, 15-08-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:40 PM on Thursday, 15-08-2024, targeted the Marj site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”

