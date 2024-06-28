Guiltless Night – A Poem (Dedicated to Majed Abu Marahel)

By Rus Bowden

Long-distance runner Majed Abu Marahel, the first Palestinian to compete at the Olympics in 1996, died in Gaza on Tuesday due to Israel’s inhumane blockade on medication and the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system. — The Palestine Chronicle, June 16, 2024

Bombs from the sky, one way to kill—

a pilot and crew return

knowing the slaughter.

Bullets flock from an automatic weapon—

a gunner looks his prey in their living

eyes and they drop dying or dead.

We take up arms knowing how we kill others

for the decided good and future of humankind—

we kill alongside comrades and

for those we love today.

Destroying a healthcare system, however,

blocking medication

from the shivering, delirious sick

who die suffering endless, painful days and nights,

the saddest nights that yield a life sentence to each loved one—

what do they write in the obituary?—

not that a bomb fell explosively or crushingly

or a bullet pierced his brain—

but “He died after a long illness,

his organs gave way and heart stopped.”