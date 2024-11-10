Hamas Calls on Arab-Islamic Summit to Assume Responsibility for Jerusalem

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The resistance movement urged Arab and Islamic leaders to exert economic and political to halt Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas on Saturday urged the upcoming joint Arab-Islamic summit to assume its responsibility towards the occupied city of Jerusalem, which is the subject of a “systematic Israeli Judaization campaign.”

Political Bureau Member and Head of the Al-Quds Affairs Office, Harun Nasser al-Din, urged the leaders of the Arab and Islamic countries, who will meet on Monday in the Saudi capital Riyadh, to fulfill their duties towards the holy city.

“It is time for Islamic countries to assume their religious and political duty toward the occupied city, which is facing a broad and systematic campaign of Judaization by the extremist occupation government,” Nasser Al-Din stressed.

FM Ambassador Ahmed Moalim Fiqi participated this Sunday morning in the preparatory ministerial meeting for the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh. The summit is convened to address the ongoing Israeli aggression on Palestinian and Lebanese territories. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/PE93LgmP1M — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇸🇴 (@MOFASomalia) November 10, 2024

The Hamas leader noted that Arab and Islamic countries have the economic and political means to pressure world leaders to put an end to the Israeli occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people and the Islamic holy places.

In a statement, Nasser al-Din reminded Arab and Islamic leaders of the importance of implementing previous summits’ resolutions, which “rejected any changes to the status of the city of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and urged countries to withdraw their embassies moved to the occupied city”.

The top Hamas official underlined as well the increasing violence by Jewish illegal settlers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli occupation authorities’ rising demolition operations in occupied Jerusalem, especially in Silwan as a sign of a policy of Judaization in the holy city.

Hamas urges Islamic countries to take action on Jerusalem's future ahead of Arab summit Watch for more details pic.twitter.com/K2YAseYjhI — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) November 10, 2024

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)