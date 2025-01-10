Hamas Message Spurs Urgent Israeli Meeting amid Ceasefire Negotiations – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations, a positive message from Hamas relays progress, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to convene an urgent meeting with his team.

In Doha, amid high-stakes negotiations over Gaza, Qatar has reportedly conveyed a positive message from Hamas to Israel, signaling potential progress in the long-running talks.

The message, according to Al-Jazeera, revolves around crucial issues, such as prisoner exchanges and other points of contention between the two sides. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urgently convened with his defense and negotiating teams to assess the situation.

Sources suggest that Israel and Hamas have agreed on a preliminary deal for the second phase of negotiations, set to run concurrently with the implementation of the first phase.

The potential breakthrough focuses on the creation of a permanent ceasefire aimed at maintaining continuity across all stages of the agreement, ultimately leading to the release of prisoners from both sides.

For his part, CIA Director William Burns expressed cautious optimism, highlighting that while an agreement on Gaza remains possible by January 20, obstacles continue to complicate the process.

Burns also acknowledged the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasizing the urgency for a political resolution.

In parallel to the diplomatic efforts, earlier reports from Hamas suggest that many Israeli prisoners in northern Gaza are now missing due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

(The Palestine Chronicle)