Hamas Says Talks Proceeding, but Israel’s New Conditions Cause Delay

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas has repeatedly expressed readiness for an agreement, even agreeing in May to a US-backed proposal from President Joe Biden.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has said that ceasefire talks were proceeding in Doha “in a serious manner” but that Israel has set new conditions causing a delay in an agreement.

“The ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations are proceeding in Doha with Qatari and Egyptian mediation in a serious manner, and the movement has shown responsibility and flexibility,” the movement said in a statement on Wednesday.

⚡️BREAKING: Press Statement from the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas: Negotiations for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange are progressing seriously in Doha under Qatari and Egyptian mediation. The movement has demonstrated responsibility and flexibility. However, the… pic.twitter.com/POGsT82K7V — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 25, 2024

Hamas, however, added that “the occupation has set new issues and conditions related to withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which has delayed reaching the agreement that was available.”

Hertzog Urges Deal

Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the country’s leadership on Wednesday to act decisively to finalize a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, saying the captives held in Gaza face a “clear and immediate danger,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking at a Hanukkah celebration in Tel Aviv, Herzog appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to use all available means to ensure the captives’ return.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog urges Israeli leaders to use all their "power and means" to secure a deal for the release of hostages still held in Gaza pic.twitter.com/XPI0hEM0EU — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 25, 2024

“This is your responsibility,” he said, adding: “You have my full support to conclude a deal that brings them home, after we failed to protect them.”

‘Internal Consultations’

Herzog’s comments followed the return of Israeli negotiators from Qatar late on Tuesday after “a week of significant negotiations,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“The team has returned for internal consultations in Israel regarding the continuation of the negotiations for the return of our hostages,” it added.

Efforts by mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the US to broker a truce have gained traction in recent weeks, but no major breakthroughs have been announced, Al Mayadeen reported.

It cited a Palestinian official involved in the discussions revealing that while some contentious points had been addressed, disagreements persist over the list of Palestinian prisoners to be freed by Israel and the future positioning of Israeli troops within Gaza.

Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli echoed these concerns, according to Israeli media, saying that the two sides were “closer to an agreement than they have been in months but mentioned that unresolved issues could determine the success or longevity of any truce.”

Hamas has repeatedly expressed readiness for an agreement, even agreeing in May to a US-backed proposal from President Joe Biden. Netanyahu withdrew, however, introducing conditions such as continuing military operations and refusing to withdraw troops from Gaza, while Hamas insists on a complete halt to hostilities and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces, reported the Anadolu news agency.

Ongoing Genocide

The Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continues with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Five journalists from Al-Quds Today television channel were killed when Israeli occupation forces targeted a marked press vehicle in Nuseirat, in central Gaza. Three newborn babies died from extreme cold in Gaza. An Israeli army major was killed by a sniper today in the… pic.twitter.com/pD0Mc3LYgI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,361 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,803 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Women and Children

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

Despite all the horrifying numbers included in this video by PalestinianPr1ncess, a new, equally disturbing category emerged today, that of Gaza babies freezing to death. For all numbers and information, please visit https://t.co/SbcmLbgEY7 pic.twitter.com/2S4aJCtxtJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, Anadolu)