Petitions Filed against Netanyahu’s Firing of Gallant – Opposition Condemn Dismissal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli High Court has given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until Thursday at noon to respond to petitions filed against his firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israeli media reported.

This comes as the leaders of four opposition parties held a press conference in which they condemned Gallant’s dismissal.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, the dismissal takes effect tomorrow evening, “and two nonprofits have petitioned against the move and requested injunctions delaying its implementation until a decision is made.”

The Israel Democracy Guard and the Movement for Quality Government watchdogs have both filed petitions to the high court.

The MQG argues that the “firing of the defense minister in the midst of a war, and while the State of Israel is under an unprecedented multifront threat, was made out of ulterior and narrow political motives with the sole aim of advancing (Haredi) draft evasion laws and preserving the coalition, and in contradiction of the considerations anchored in rulings on the matter of firing a minister.”

The Israel Democracy Guard “demands that the court issue an injunction freezing Gallant’s termination until a ruling on the matter,” the Times reported.

‘Spineless Likud MKs’

Also on Wednesday, the leaders of four opposition parties convened a press conference in the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset), condemning the move by Netanyahu.

“The four were Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid, National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, and Democrats chairman Yair Golan,” reported The Jerusalem Post.

יחד עם ראשי מפלגות האופוזיציה. גלנט פוטר רק מסיבות פוליטיות, כי הוא הפריע לנתניהו להעביר את חוקי ההשתמטות. הוא פוטר כי נתניהו בחר במשתמטים במקום במשרתים pic.twitter.com/82CA2fuvfL — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) November 6, 2024

“Gallant was fired solely for political reasons because he stood in Netanyahu’s way to pass draft exemption laws,” said Lapid, adding that “He was dismissed because Netanyahu chose draft dodgers over those who serve.”

The Post said he also criticized “the silence of ‘spineless’ Likud MKs, calling their inaction ‘a disgrace remembered forever.’”

Lapid also said, “Our soldiers cannot rely on him. The citizens of Israel cannot trust him,” he said.

‘Security Negligence’

Gantz called the dismissal “absolute security negligence,” the Post reported.

“A large majority of Knesset members from Religious Zionism and Likud understand that this political deal on the backs of IDF soldiers endangers our security. I call on them to show courage,” he reportedly added.

“We will fight together against the Prime Minister’s attempts to rule unchecked, undermining gatekeepers and heads of the security establishment,” he said.

Protests erupted in Israel after #Defense #Minister Yoav #Gallant's resignation. In Tel Aviv, demonstrators blocked the Ayalon Highway and started fires, while around 1,000 gathered at #Netanyahu’s residence in #Jerusalem. Protests also took place in #Haifa and #Beersheba. pic.twitter.com/bbhsTBmPlG — Cyrus (@Cyrus_In_The_X) November 5, 2024

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Tuesday night in protest over the dismissal of Gallant, shutting down Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway and other roads across Israel.

Netanyahu announced the appointment of Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz as Israel’s new defense minister, with Gideon Sa’ar assuming the role of foreign minister.

Netanyahu explained that a “crisis of confidence” had gradually developed between him and Gallant, preventing effective management of Israel’s war efforts.

Following his dismissal, Gallant said on X “The Security of the State of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)