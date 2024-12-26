Espionage Network Uncovered – Ansarallah Arrests Spies Linked to Mossad, CIA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ansarallah movement emphasized that “the enemy’s intelligence services aim, through these espionage activities, to undermine the Yemeni people’s support for Gaza by targeting its military forces and leaders.”

The Yemeni movement Ansarallah announced on Wednesday the arrest of several “spies in Yemen who were working for the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) and the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)”, Yemeni media reported.

Via a broadcast on the Yemeni Al-Masirah channel, the group stated that “security services successfully apprehended an unspecified number of spies in recent days, who had been recruited by the wanted spy Hamid Hussein Fayed Majli.”

According to the statement, “these spies were tasked with various assignments, the most significant of which involved monitoring and collecting information about experts, laboratories, missile, and drone launch platforms, and vehicles targeting the Zionist enemy”.

The spies were also reportedly assigned to monitor “the locations and sites of naval forces, camps, and weapons depots.”

In the statement, the group further elaborated that “these spies were also responsible for monitoring and gathering information about the whereabouts of its leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, as well as other political, military, and security leaders, along with social figures opposed to the Israeli and American enemy.”

It added that “the spies were instructed to provide the coordinates of these locations to Hamid Majli, who would then relay the information to Mossad for targeting by American, Israeli, and British aircraft,” as detailed in the statement.

The group revealed that “the spies were also assigned to infiltrate, recruit, and plant agents within the ranks of the armed forces and security forces.”

The statement also warned about “the grave consequences of collaborating with American and Israeli intelligence services, emphasizing that such acts could result in the death penalty.”

In solidarity with Gaza. against the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the Strip, the Ansarallah have been targeting Israeli or Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones starting in November 2023.

In response to these attacks, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched airstrikes and missile attacks on Yemen, starting in January.

The Ansarallah have also launched missiles and drones on Israel, with some reaching Tel Aviv and forcing millions of Israelis to take shelter.

The group has reiterated that it will only halt its attacks when Israel’s war of extermination against the Palestinian people in Gaza comes to an end.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,361 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,803 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, Al-Masirah TV)