Haniyeh’s Assassination – Iranian Investigation Points to Airborne Shell

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Initial investigations have determined Israel was responsible for planning and executing the assassination of Haniyeh.

The Iranian Fars News Agency has reported that Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’ political bureau, was assassinated by an airborne projectile that struck his residence, causing damage to its roof and windows.

The agency added that initial investigations have determined Israel was responsible for planning and executing the assassination of Haniyeh.

The New York Times has also reported that US officials privately acknowledged Israel’s involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which occurred on Wednesday. Despite this, Israel has not publicly claimed responsibility for the incident and has refused to comment on it.

On the other hand, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari denied any involvement, stating on Thursday that the Israeli army did not conduct any airstrikes on Iran or any other country in the Middle East on Wednesday.

He did confirm, however, that Israel had killed prominent Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Lebanon but insisted that no other airstrikes were carried out in the region afterward.

In contrast, both The New York Times and Axios have published reports affirming Israel’s role in Haniyeh’s assassination, claiming that it was carried out using an explosive device planted by Mossad agents in his room, which was detonated remotely.

State Funeral in Tehran

On Thursday, Haniyeh’s body was buried in Tehran, with a large turnout for the funeral, including both officials and members of the public.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led the funeral prayer for Haniyeh, whom he had previously praised as a “prominent fighter in the Palestinian resistance.”

Aerial coverage of the funeral of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/puJISnrL9V — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 1, 2024

Haniyeh’s coffin, along with that of his bodyguard Wassim Abu Shaaban, who also died in the attack, was paraded through the streets of Tehran.

Haniyeh’s remains, along with those of his companion, were later transported to Qatar on Thursday evening. Haniyeh is set to be buried in Qatar, where he had been living along with other Hamas political bureau members.

A funeral prayer will be held for him at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque in Doha following Friday prayers.

Day of Rage

In response to the assassination, Hamas has called for a widespread “day of rage” after Friday prayers, coinciding with Haniyeh’s funeral in Doha.

In a statement, the movement urged the masses to perform the funeral prayer in absentia for Haniyeh in all mosques.

“Let the roaring anger marches proceed from every mosque, denouncing the cowardly assassination crime, condemning the ongoing war of extermination against our people in the Gaza Strip, and defending our land, our Al-Quds, and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the statement read.

Both Hamas and Iran have vowed to retaliate for Haniyeh’s assassination, while international efforts to de-escalate the situation continue amid fears of a broader conflict in the region.

On Thursday, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri stated that retaliation for Haniyeh’s assassination is “inevitable”, warning that Israel will come to regret its actions.

(PC, AJA)