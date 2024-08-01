‘Rest in Peace with Eternal Glory’ – Palestinian Priest Mourns Haniyeh’s Assassination

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“With the pure blood of the martyrs, nations are built.” – Archimandrite Abdullah Yulio

Mourning the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, a Palestinian priest has said that nations are built “with the pure blood of martyrs.”

“We wish mercy and glory to all our martyrs everywhere,” Archimandrite Abdullah Yulio, parish priest of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church in the West Bank city of Ramallah, told the Anadolu news agency. “With the pure blood of the martyrs, nations are built.”

— We console one another and say to the martyr of the great Palestinian people, Ismail Haniyeh, rest in peace with eternal glory — With the pure blood of the martyrs, nations are built Abdullah Yulio, priest of the Roman Catholic Church in the central West Bank city of… pic.twitter.com/fIstOq6L20 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) August 1, 2024

Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran’s capital, Tehran, in the early hours of Wednesday in a “treacherous Zionist raid on his residence,” according to Hamas.

“We pray every day for peace in the land of Palestine, and there is no peace in the presence of the (Israeli) occupation,” the priest reportedly said. “We ask God to grant our people everywhere patience, solace and increased resilience so that we can continue our journey until we see our desired goals achieved.”

Responsibility

Israeli has not yet confirmed or denied responsibility for the killing of Haniyeh and his bodyguard who were in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Haniyeh’s assassination has been condemned by world leaders such as Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who said: “The criminal, terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our territory and has caused our grief, but it has also prepared the ground for a severe punishment.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned what he called the “treacherous” assassination of Haniyeh, saying it was “a despicable act aimed at disrupting the Palestinian Cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza and the just struggle of our Palestinian brothers, and demoralizing and intimidating the Palestinians.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Tel Aviv is currently on trial for genocide against Palestinians since it began waging a devastating war on Gaza on October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,480 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,128 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)