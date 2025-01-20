Has Al-Aqsa Flood Reduced Zionism to Its Final Phase Awaiting Total Collapse?

By Iqbal Jassat

Public sentiment in the settler colonial regime on the ceasefire as gleaned from various media platforms within the Zionist regime is categoric: “The peace deal it just cut with Hamas was clearly a win for Hamas and a loss for Israel”.

The joy and cheer among Palestinians in Gaza – despite colossal destruction and a huge toll in loss of lives – reflects a mood of victory for steadfast resilience, patient forebearence and profound faith that truth will vanquish falsehood.

15 months of withstanding and resisting Zionism’s brutal scorched-earth military policies that saw destruction of lives and properties, the evil inhumane deprivation of water, food, medical care and displacement of the entire population, is a remarkable feat.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his criminal gang of warlords have failed to dislodge and dismember Hamas. His failure is shrouded in shame, humiliation and despair. And worse, along with his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he faces arrest warrants.

With the colonial regime’s reputation in tatters, Hamas and all the Resistance factions are justly able to celebrate victory emanating from the momentous Al-Aqsa Flood of October 7.

Undoubtedly world opinion has turned against Israel in spite of enormous resources it expanded in Hasbara (propaganda) projects.

The success of the Resistance can be measured by the fact that Hamas negotiated the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many of whom have been sentenced to life terms.

In contrast, Hamas will only have to release three prisoners of war (POW). Four more will be released shortly after that. In total during the first phase a total of 33 POWs will be released.

The trade off in prisoner exchange is tilted in favor of Hamas, metaphorically adding salt to Zionism’s wound.

Crucial to emphasize that Israel has failed in its objectives as stated at the beginning of the war, which included the total elimination of Hamas in Gaza.

Having survived and added thousands of fighters to its ranks, Hamas and the Resistance groups including Islamic Jihad, have outsmarted Israel and its western backers led by the US.

Anthony Blinken as recently as a few days ago, publicly acknowledged this fact, much to the obvious dismay of his Zionist cohorts within the US as well as in Israel.

Pro-Israeli media have grudgingly admitted that the cost of Netanyahu’s genocide to the apartheid regime has been mind boggling.

Not only has Hamas been able to kill hundreds of Israeli soldiers and wounding thousands more in Gaza since October 7 but the regime’s national debt has also spiraled out of control.

Estimates by economists reveal that its economy and labour market has been severely dented. Emigration is at an all time high, eroding the misplaced romantic ideal of milk and honey.

Israel is much weaker today than it was on October 6. Cases of genocide at the International Court of Justice and war crimes at the International Criminal Court; outstanding UN Resolutions in respect of illegal settlements and the potential of its membership being stripped, is a scenario that will it haunt it as rogue regimes deserve to be sanctioned.

The world especially the youth at university campuses across western capitals have come to understand and revolt against Zionism as a racist, expansionist political ideology – far removed from Judaism.

Not surprising that Jewish historian and widely acclaimed author Ilan Pappé has described the current state as neo-Zionist.

“The old values of Zionism are now more extreme, (in) far more aggressive form than they were before, trying to achieve in a short time what the previous generation of Zionists were trying to achieve in (a) much longer, more, incremental, gradual way,” he asserts.

“Historically, I’m willing to say with some caution that this is the last phase of Zionism. Historically, such developments in ideological movements, whether they are colonials or empires, it’s usually the final chapter (that is) the ruthless one, the most ambitious one. And then it’s too much and then they fall and collapse”, added Pappe.

However Israel’s sordid reputation as far as its contempt for International Laws particularly International Humanitarian Law is known, it is likely that Netanyahu and his criminal gang of warlords, will do their damnest to scuttle the ceasefire.

Already we see signs of disgruntlement among them and despair too that a ceasefire means defeat and failure to attain any of Netanyahu’s military goals.

Palestinian population in the besieged Gaza have despite suffering unimaginable losses, pain and suffering over the last 15 months of relentless bombings around the clock, have remained steadfast in their determination to free themselves from decades of Zionist occupation, persecution and terrorism.

Hamas and the Resistance groups are committed to the ceasefire deal but are aware that as in previous arrangements, Israel has the propensity to undermine it.

But the world is watching and in South Africa we are fully aware of the dirty tricks Israel is capable of to derail the deal and blame Hamas.