Israeli, PA Security Forces Raid Homes of Detainees ahead of Their Release

January 20, 2025 News
Israeli occupation forces raided the house of several Palestinian prisoners ahead of their release. (Photo: via Silwanic X Page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli authorities released dozens of Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, from Ofer Prison west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, late on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Israeli occupation forces and the Palestinian Authority security forces conducted separate raids on the homes of detainees, in the occupied West Bank, who were scheduled to be released as part of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.

According to reports, Israeli occupation forces raided the home of Abeer Muhammad Hamdan Ba’ara in the village of Burqa, north of Nablus, and warned her family against organizing any celebration for her release from prison.

One of her relatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news site that the occupation soldiers informed them that they were forbidden from celebrating or using loudspeakers and fireworks, and that they would be punished if they did not abide by these orders, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The Israeli army arrested Ba’ara, who lives with her husband and family, from her home in the city of Nablus on September 29 and she had not yet been sentenced.

Unity, Not Division

At the same time, a force affiliated with the Palestinian security services raided prisoner Hanan Ammar Ma’alwani’s family home in the city of Nablus and prevented them from raising Hamas flags.

One of her relatives told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, according to MEMO, that they were surprised when several joint security force vehicles surrounded their house and informed them that raising the Hamas flag or any show of support for the resistance faction is prohibited.

The relative added: “The issue of prisoners should unite Palestinians, not divide them. We praise the resistance’s position, which managed to liberate the female prisoners, separate from any political affiliations.”

In East Jerusalem, Israeli police raided homes belonging to Palestinian detainees who were set to be released later on Sunday as part of the ceasefire deal.

“Israeli forces are surrounding the home of Jerusalemite prisoner Zeina Barbar in the Ras al-Amoud neighborhood (in East Jerusalem),” the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said in a Facebook post, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Celebrations Not Allowed

The center said Barbar was scheduled to be released as part of the first phase of a prisoner exchange deal.

“The Israeli army also raided the home of prisoner Adam al-Hadra, who is scheduled for release, in the Al-Tur neighborhood in East Jerusalem. Additionally, Israeli forces heavily deployed around the home of prisoner Qasim Ja’afra in Jabal al-Mukabber,” added the center, which specializes in documenting Israeli violations in Jerusalem.

The center noted that police also raided homes in other areas of Jerusalem belonging to detainees set to be released to prevent any celebrations or welcoming events for them.

Hamas handed over three Israeli detainees to the Red Cross on Sunday under the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Khalida Jarrar

The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect Sunday at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) after being delayed for a few hours due to Israel accusing Hamas of delaying the discharge of a list of captives set to be released.

Israeli authorities released dozens of Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, from Ofer Prison west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, late on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Khalida Jarrar among Dozens of Palestinian Prisoners Freed, Mostly Women and Children

The release marked the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, facilitated by international and regional mediators.

Among those released was Khalida Jarrar, a prominent leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Journalist Bushra At-Tawil, also among the freed, arrived at her home in Al-Bireh.

In addition to those from the West Bank, Israel freed several Palestinian prisoners from Jerusalem, directly releasing them to their homes in the city.

(PC, MEMO, Anadolu)

