‘Hebrew Gaza’ – Israeli Politician Quotes Hitler while Discussing War (VIDEO)

“And like Hitler said: ‘I cannot live in this world if there is one Jew left in it’, we could not live in this land if even one such Islamo-Nazi remains in Gaza.”

Quoting Adolf Hitler in an interview, far-right Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin has described Palestinians as “Islamo-Nazis” and called for Gaza to be turned into “Hebrew Gaza.”

“We are not guests in our country. It is our country, all of it,” he told Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday. “However, we figured a way to deal with them (Palestinians) somehow … But they showed that they represent the deepest form of Islamo-Nazism.”

Feiglin added, “And like Hitler, may his name be erased, said: ‘I cannot live in this world if there is one Jew left in it’, we could not live in this land if even one such Islamo-Nazi remains in Gaza, and not before we return to Gaza and turn it into Hebrew Gaza.”

‘Occupation, Settlement’

In January, Feiglin announced his bid to run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party in the next general election.

He told a rally of about 500 people that the aim to have his Zehut party run for election for the first time since 2019 “was because of what Feiglin perceives as Netanyahu’s failure with regard to the war in Gaza,” the Times of Israel reported.

The crowd chanted “occupation, deportation and settlement” said the report.

“For us, the war in Gaza is not merely a defensive war. It’s a war of liberation, the liberation of the land from its occupiers,” Feiglin, who served in the Knesset from 2013 to 2015, said.

In a 2023 interview with Al Jazeera, Feigin reportedly called for the “complete destruction of Gaza, before invading it… Destruction like Dresden and Hiroshima, without a nuclear weapon.”

‘It is Moral’

Feiglin is not the only Israeli politician to call for the expulsion of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said earlier this month that the “occupation, settlement and encouragement of migration” is a solution for the conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In May during a march in Sderot near the separation fence with Gaza he said “First, we must return to Gaza now! We are coming home! To the holy land!”

“And second, we must encourage migration. Encourage the voluntary migration of the residents of Gaza. It is moral!” he added.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,347 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,372 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

