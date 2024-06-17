Biden Adviser Hochstein Visits Israel amid Tensions with Hezbollah, Calls for War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser, Amos Hochstein, arrived in Israel on Monday to address the escalating conflict between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

According to Israeli media, Hochstein will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and he may also meet Benny Gantz, who recently resigned from the emergency government.

Hochstein, who played a key role in the October 2022 maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon, is visiting amid intense border clashes.

Since the Gaza war began last October, daily exchanges of fire have displaced thousands on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.

Washington is concerned about a serious escalation following the recent killing of a senior Hezbollah commander, which led to Hezbollah launching hundreds of rockets and drones at northern Israel.

The potential for a widespread escalation is significant, with serious consequences for Lebanon and the entire region.

‘Widespread Escalation’

The Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Sunday that cross-border clashes could trigger serious escalation.

“The escalating Hezbollah attacks may push us towards the brink of a widespread escalation that may have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region,” Hagari said in a video statement in English.

“We will ensure the safe return of Israelis to their homes in northern Israel. This fact is not up for negotiation,” he added.

‘Occupation and Settlement’

Meanwhile, a small far-right group advocating for the “occupation and settlement” of southern Lebanon is planning a video conference on Monday, claiming their approach is the “only solution” to the conflict with Hezbollah, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Uri Tzafon organization, which condemns the current northern escalation, is hosting the “first Lebanon conference” to discuss “territorial occupation and settlement.”

Notable speakers reportedly include Prime Minister Netanyahu’s brother-in-law, Hagi Ben Artzi, and Amiad Cohen, head of ‘Herut: Israel Liberty Center’, an independent branch of the conservative Tikvah Fund.

Over the past eight months, tens of thousands of Jewish settlers along the northern Israeli border have evacuated due to Hezbollah’s operations.

Far-right Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have called for an invasion of Lebanon in recent days.

Catastrophic Scenario

Despite calls from far-right politicians, Israeli military analysts have repeatedly warned against an expansion of the war to the northern front.

During an interview on Saturday for 103 FM Radio, an affiliate of Israeli news outlet Maariv, Former Major General Itzhak Brik said that any decision by the current Israeli government under the leadership of Netanyahu “will bring catastrophe to Israel.”

Brik explained that the Israeli military cannot currently intercept Hezbollah’s missiles and drones.

He then went on to question what would happen in occupied territories if thousands rather than dozens of rockets, drones, and missiles were fired at Israeli positions.

The Israeli occupation is currently suffering the ails of losses on multiple fronts, as its Brigades fail to contain Hezbollah’s responses and attacks in support of Palestine.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation continues to admit to increasing losses across the Gaza Strip, where it was revealed that 12 officers and soldiers were killed in the last two days.

Escalating Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

