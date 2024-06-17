GAZA LIVE BLOG: Strikes in Rafah, Gaza City | 193 UNRWA Workers Killed | Isreali Protests Block Main Road – Day 255

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to target several areas across the Gaza Strip, especially focusing on Rafah and Gaza City. The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said that 193 employees were killed by Israel since the beginning of the war. Israeli demonstrators blocked main roads on Monday morning in the cities of Jerusalem and Herzliya, demanding elections, according to Israeli media. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,347 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,372 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, June 17, 2:30 pm (GMT +2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The number of journalists killed as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 151 since October 7.

HAARETZ: The Israeli Chief of Staff and Defense Minister approved 11 appointments of senior officers in the Israeli army, including positions in intelligence and planning.

YAIR LAPID: Netanyahu should dissolve the government instead of the war council.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army artillery bombed the vicinity of Wadi Gaza, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

WALL STREET JOURNAL (citing French diplomat): Hezbollah wants to link the ceasefire in the north to its ceasefire in Gaza.

Monday, June 17, 1:30 pm (GMT +2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,347 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,372 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

NORWEGIAN FM: There is a real possibility of the collapse of the Palestinian Authority.

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Khirbet al-Adas area, north of Rafah.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: A person was killed when an Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Selaa in southern Lebanon.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation’s destruction of the Rafah crossing halls is part of its crimes, and we continue to demand the reopening of the crossing.

UNRWA COMMISSIONER GENERAL: A silent war is taking place in the West Bank.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were casualties in shelling and gunfire from Israeli marches in the Saudi neighborhood area, west of the city of Rafah.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The government will delay the plan to evacuate residents of northern Israel for only a few weeks, despite the continuing state of tension. The government still hopes that Hezbollah will agree to withdraw its forces beyond the Litani River through diplomatic means.

Monday, June 17, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

MARTIN GRIFFITHS: The war turned the Gaza Strip into hell on earth.

CHANNEL 12: Netanyahu will form a reduced council for sensitive consultations to replace the war council.

KAN: Netanyahu informed government ministers of the cancellation of the war council after Minister Itamar Ben Gvir requested to join it.

Monday, June 17, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

UNRWA: 193 of our colleagues have been killed since the beginning of the war.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Gaza Civil Defense Service said that it recovered two bodies and a number of wounded following an Israeli bombing of a house near Al-Baraka in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City at dawn today.

Monday, June 17, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Knesset members Limor Son Har Melech and Zvi Sukkot will form a lobby for a return to settlement in the Gaza Strip.

Monday, June 17, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli demonstrators blocked main roads on Monday morning in the cities of Jerusalem and Herzliya, demanding elections, and demonstrations are scheduled to begin in other areas.

Monday, June 17, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

KAN: US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives today in Israel to hold meetings to stop the escalation with Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that it intercepted a suspicious object launched from Lebanon that had penetrated the beaches of Akka.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, and the Al-Mughraqa area in the center of the Strip.

Monday, June 17, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Continuous Israeli raids and artillery shelling targeted the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Monday, June 17, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army bombed the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, with artillery.

Monday, June 17, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and 13 others were injured as a result of Israeli raids on a house in the Zarqa neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Quadcopter drones opened fire on agricultural lands in the Al-Hakar area in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, June 17, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sounds of violent explosions were heard a short while ago in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with the flight of Israeli warplanes in the area.

Monday, June 17, 02:45 am (GMT +2)

Sirens sounded a short while ago in Kibbutz Nirim in the Gaza Strip. Two people were killed, and others were wounded as a result of an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

(The Palestine Chronicle)