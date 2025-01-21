By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas reaffirms the date for the second batch of prisoner exchanges under the ceasefire agreement, while humanitarian aid pours into Gaza amidst the ongoing crisis.

On Monday, Hamas confirmed that the second batch of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli detainees will be released as scheduled, on Saturday, under the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

In contrast, the Washington Post quoted a senior Israeli official who emphasized that Israel had committed to releasing prisoners on Saturdays and insisted that this timeline must be honored.

Earlier on Monday, media outlets reported that Hamas had planned to release the next group of prisoners in Gaza on Sunday, one day later than originally expected under the ceasefire deal reached this month between Israel and Hamas.

Trump’s Leadership

In a speech during the inauguration of the new US president, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, praised the success of Trump’s policies, including the release of prisoners in Gaza. He described the agreement as a demonstration of Trump’s leadership strength and the global respect he commands.

Witkoff emphasized that real progress requires tough talks and bold decisions.

Shock Among Israeli Officials

On the third day of the ceasefire’s implementation, Israeli officials expressed “shock” after seeing the three released hostages (freed on the first day of the agreement) leaving surrounded by a crowd, with Hamas fighters present in central Gaza.

These officials stated they would inform mediators that the manner in which the hostages were released was “unacceptable.”

Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that 915 aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The statement, based on information from Israeli authorities and mediators overseeing the ceasefire, highlights the ongoing humanitarian relief efforts in the besieged Gaza Strip.

First Phase of the Ceasefire Agreement

The ceasefire agreement, which entered into effect last Sunday, is set to last for 42 days. During the first phase, 33 Israeli detainees are to be exchanged for 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. This will coincide with a halt in hostilities in Gaza.

On the seventh day of the agreement, Israeli forces will withdraw from Rashid Street to Salahuddin Street, beginning to dismantle military sites in the area. This will allow displaced people to return to their homes, and freedom of movement will be guaranteed for all residents across Gaza.

Additionally, vehicles will be permitted to return north to the Netzarim axis after being inspected by a private company designated by the mediators and agreed upon with the Israeli side.

On the 22nd day of the ceasefire’s implementation, Israeli forces will withdraw from central Gaza, including the Netzarim axis and Kuwait Roundabout, relocating to a position near the border.

All military installations will be dismantled, and displaced people will continue to return to their homes. Freedom of movement will also be guaranteed for all residents across Gaza.

Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

With US backing, Israel has carried out what has been widely recognized as genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The ongoing violence has resulted in more than 157,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, the majority of whom are women and children.

Additionally, over 11,000 people remain missing, while widespread devastation and famine have claimed the lives of many children and elderly people. This has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises the world has ever seen.

