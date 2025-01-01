Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem Warns Israel, Declares Resistance Will Grow Stronger

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah’s Sheikh Naim Qassem warned Israel against ceasefire violations, affirming that the resistance will grow stronger in defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

In a televised speech today, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, issued a stern warning to Israel over its ongoing violations of the fragile ceasefire agreement, stressing that Hezbollah’s resistance is more determined than ever and poised to grow stronger in the face of Israeli provocations.

Speaking from Tehran at the Fourth International Conference honoring the late Islamic scholar Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Misbah Yazdi, Qassem reaffirmed that Hezbollah’s unwavering resistance to Israeli aggression has not only withstood the recent escalation but has emerged from it with renewed strength and conviction.

“The Resistance is continuing, stronger than before, armed with the faith and resolve to become even more powerful,” Qassem declared. “We have proven, time and again, that the enemy cannot advance against us.”

His remarks come as tensions remain high following the ceasefire that was brokered on November 27, 2024, ending over one year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces that erupted on October 8, 2023.

The ceasefire, while fragile, set in motion Israel’s gradual withdrawal from southern Lebanon and mandated the deployment of Lebanese security forces to bolster the country’s sovereignty along its borders.

Ongoing Violations

However, Qassem condemned Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement, noting that Israeli airstrikes and raids on southern Lebanon have continued, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing casualties.

“Israel’s actions are not just violations of a ceasefire—they are an assault on Lebanon’s sovereignty and a direct affront to the international community,” Qassem emphasized, calling on Lebanon and the global community to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Qassem also made it clear that Hezbollah will not tolerate any further Israeli encroachment into Lebanese territory. The Israeli enemy, despite all its efforts, has not been able to advance.

It is the Resistance that has stood firm, he said, pointing out that the party has made significant sacrifices in the face of Israeli aggression but has emerged victorious in safeguarding Lebanon’s dignity and territorial integrity.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered with international mediation, laid out provisions for Israel’s withdrawal to the Blue Line and outlined the deployment of the Lebanese army along the border to ensure peace.

Despite these measures, Israel’s continued violations, including targeting civilian homes and infrastructure, have raised concerns about the stability of the ceasefire. According to reports, the Israeli military has carried out many attacks, resulting in the deaths and injuries of Lebanese civilians—a clear violation of international law.

Qassem emphasized that the Lebanese state now has a historic opportunity to assert its independence and sovereignty by ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement and resisting further Israeli incursions.

Now is the time for the Lebanese government to prove its strength and legitimacy by asserting its authority in enforcing the ceasefire and ensuring the protection of its people, he urged.

‘Unity of Squares’

On October 8, 2023, Hezbollah’s actions were carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance, as Israel’s military campaign in Gaza intensified, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Hezbollah’s response was framed within the broader context of the “unity of squares,” a collective movement of resistance that unites fighters across the region in opposition to Israeli aggression.

This act of solidarity reflects the ongoing coordination between resistance groups, emphasizing their shared commitment to confronting Israeli occupation and defending Palestinian rights.

Thus, Hezbollah’s intervention was understood not only as a strategic defense of southern Lebanon but also as a clear message of support for Palestinians enduring Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)