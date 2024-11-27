‘Never Abandon Palestine’ – Hezbollah Says Victory Achieved, Israel’s Plans Thwarted

Qomati reaffirmed that Palestine remains the central cause for the Resistance, stating, “We will never abandon Palestine.”

Mahmoud Qomati, Deputy Head of Hezbollah’s Political Council, announced on Wednesday that the Lebanese movement considers the recent two-month conflict a victory, crediting the steadfastness and determination of the Resistance, the support of its community, and Lebanon’s unified political stance for the outcome.

In a press conference held in Beirut’s Southern Suburb, Qomati reflected on the war, stating that the Resistance in south Lebanon effectively disrupted Israeli plans and prevented the achievement of its broader objectives in the Middle East.

He described the results as a significant triumph for Arab national security and regional stability.

“When the enemy fails to achieve its goals and faces military deadlock, that is victory,” Qomati declared, addressing the Lebanese public.

Key Factors

Qomati attributed the success to three primary factors: the unyielding efforts of the Resistance, the coordinated and principled political stance taken by Lebanon’s leadership, and the unwavering support of the Resistance’s community.

He emphasized that these elements were pivotal in maintaining solidarity throughout the conflict.

The top Hezbollah official further commended the Lebanese negotiating team, led by Speaker Nabih Berri, for its role in securing a favorable outcome.

Qomati expressed profound gratitude to the Resistance’s support base, praising them as “patient, loyal, and self-sacrificing.”

He reiterated Hezbollah’s commitment to serving and defending this community, calling them the backbone of the Resistance.

Commemorating Martyrs

Preparations are underway for public funerals honoring martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, according to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen.

Qomati noted that these ceremonies would serve as a collective declaration of allegiance to the path of the Resistance.

He also addressed key issues requiring immediate attention, including the fate of detainees held by Israeli forces during the conflict and the reconstruction of areas heavily damaged by Israeli aggression.

Plans to rebuild infrastructure and assist affected families are reportedly in progress.

Solidarity with Gaza

Turning to Gaza, Qomati relayed messages of gratitude from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, recognizing Hezbollah’s role in supporting the Palestinian Resistance during its ongoing struggle.

He reaffirmed that Palestine remains the central cause for the Resistance, stating, “We will never abandon Palestine.”

He added that further steps to back Palestinian efforts would be disclosed at an appropriate time.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)