Hezbollah’s New Leader Made First Speech Today – This is What He Said

In his first speech after becoming Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized the party’s strength in facing the Israeli military and reiterated ongoing support for Gaza.

Qassem stated that he would continue the agenda of his predecessor, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, in all areas, including politics, military efforts, social initiatives, and cultural programs.

“My master, His Eminence Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah be pleased with him), for 32 years, you have been instilling faith, loyalty, and resistance in the hearts of young people, women, the elderly, and children,” Qassem said about the late Hezbollah’s leader, assassinated by Israel on September 27.

Qassem also honored Hamas’ leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed while fighting with invading Israeli soldiers in Gaza on October 16.

“The great martyr Yahya Sinwar, an icon of heroism and resistance for Palestine and the free of the world, was martyred in the confrontation until his last breath—strong, brave, faithful, upright, dignified, and free,” Qassem said.

“You were and will remain the victorious banner of the resistance, beloved of the fighters, the reservoir of hope, the harbinger of victory, and adored by those yearning for a life of dignity,” the new secretary-general continued.

Supporting Gaza is Imperative

Qassem confirmed that the organization would adhere to its established military strategy while adjusting to new developments, noting that although recent strikes from Israel were challenging, Hezbollah’s fighters have demonstrated success in response.

“We will continue implementing the war plan outlined by Sayyed Nasrallah with the resistance leadership, and we will remain on the warpath within the defined political guidelines,” Qassem said.

“Supporting Gaza was imperative to confront the threat of Israel to the entire region through the gateway of Gaza, and Gaza’s people have the right to support, and everyone must stand by them,” he added.

Qassem also reiterated that our “resistance exists to confront the occupation and its expansionist ambitions and to liberate the land.”

Regional Alliances

Responding to accusations about Iran’s influence, Qassem asserted that Hezbollah operates independently and does not act on behalf of any external agenda, focusing instead on the defense and liberation of Lebanon and support for Palestinian allies.

He clarified that while Iran provides support, it does not impose its agenda on Hezbollah, and has faced its own challenges due to its stance on Palestine.

“Iran supports us without asking for anything in return, and we welcome any Arab or Islamic country willing to support us against Israel,” Qassem said.

Qassem also extended thanks to allies, particularly in Yemen and Iraq, and expressed openness to any Arab or Islamic nation willing to join the resistance against Israel.

He framed the Israeli offensives in Gaza and Lebanon as part of a broader global initiative led by the US and European powers to dismantle resistance in the region.

Nonetheless, he voiced confidence that the resilience shown in Gaza and Lebanon would lay the groundwork for future generations.

‘Prolonged Battlefield’

“Hezbollah’s capabilities are present and suitable for a prolonged battlefield,” Hezbollah’s leader said, stressing that the “fighters on the front lines are filled with faith and courage; they are martyrdom-seekers, and no one can advance past them.”

Qassem said that Hezbollah’s “resistance is legendary” and that “the occupation acknowledged its inability against Hezbollah’s missiles and drones, which strike within a studied field program.”

“The enemy must know that its bombing of our villages and cities will not make us retreat. The resistance is strong, and it succeeded in delivering a drone to Netanyahu’s room,” he stated, adding:

“Netanyahu survived this time; perhaps his time has not yet come.”

Qassem concluded by saying that he is sure that “Hezbollah will emerge from this confrontation stronger and victorious.”

