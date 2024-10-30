Why the Jabaliya Battle Must Be Won – Resistance Roundup – Day 390

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It goes without saying that the battle of Jabaliya is one of the most critical battles since the start of the Israeli invasion and genocide in Gaza.

Those who do not understand the impossible conditions under which the Gaza Resistance is operating, particularly in the northern parts of the Strip, will certainly fail to understand the importance of the battle underway in Jabaliya, for both the Palestinian Resistance and Israel.

Today, for example, Al-Qassam Brigades declared that it had destroyed an Israeli troop carrier, several Merkava tanks and several D9 bulldozers.

This would appear to be part of the routine announcements made by Al-Qassam since the start of the war. But there is nothing routine about this.

Here is some context:

In the early days of October, the Israeli army attacked Jabaliya for the third time since the start of the war, over a year ago.

The Israeli objective of the latest attack is to completely isolate northern Gaza from Gaza City and its environs, thus creating another pressure point by starving the population of the north and breaking the Resistance in that area.

Though the previous invasions in December 2023 and May of this year were equally grisly, the current attack has focused largely on the outright extermination of Palestinians: whole neighborhoods were destroyed, thousands of people were killed and wounded, and tens of thousands of people were ethnically cleansed.

It is important to keep in mind that Jabaliya does not exceed 1.5 sq km in size. To control this small area, the Israeli army has dedicated nearly 50,000 soldiers and hundreds of tanks and other military vehicles.

The bulk of the Israeli army attacking Jabaliya comes from the 162nd Armored Division, which is supported by the 460th Armored Brigade, along with the Givati Brigades special forces.

All of this is happening within the context of the scorched earth policy, essentially the complete destruction of Jabaliya, its residential neighborhoods, its water and electric infrastructure, its food facilities, and the like.

Currently, there are about 111 tanks besieging the Jabaliya refugee camp alone. Yet, the resistance continues at an even higher rate than before.

Not only this, the Resistance is also able to target top officers in the Israeli army, including the assassination of the commander of the 401st Brigade, Col. Ehsan Daqsa, along with other top officers.

Instead of forcing the Palestinians to give up, it was the Israeli army that withdrew its 460th Armored Brigade from Jabaliya and redeployed its forces in other parts of northern Gaza.

The Israeli army is still besieging Jabaliya, although they were forced to leave the neighborhoods as the Resistance continued its war of attrition, despite the fact that they are being cut off from the rest of the Resistance brigades elsewhere.

It goes without saying that the battle of Jabaliya is one of the most critical battles since the start of the Israeli invasion and genocide in Gaza. If Israel fails, it means that the so-called General’s Plan was born dead.

The Palestinian Resistance knows this well, and thus they continue to fight under the most difficult conditions ever experienced by a defending resistance force in the history of warfare.

🔻ISRAELI ARMY: Four soldiers, including one officer, were killed in Gaza. 🚨ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that 12 soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours, 7 of them in Lebanon and 5 in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/vnIE1mDcOQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 29, 2024

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they targeted an Achzarit troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, a Hummer jeep with an anti-tank shell, and a D9 zionist military bulldozer with a ground bomb northeast of the eastern cemetery, Eastern Gaza City.

“After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they blew up a zionist troop carrier with a Shuath explosive device and targeted a zionist Merkava 3 tank with a Shuath explosive device and immediately upon the arrival of the maintenance crew, targeted them with an anti-personnel bomb resulting in them being dead and wounded in Beit Lahia project, northern Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed targeting two D9 military bulldozers with two tandem shells and targeting a third D9 zionist bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on Ternis Street in Jabalia Camp, northern Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with a Shuath explosive device east of the city of Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/pciuIG0PCQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 29, 2024

“Upon their return from the front lines, our fighters reported successfully destroying two zionist Merkava tanks—one with a high-explosive device near the Razan junction and another with a barrel bomb near the Sakafi junction—and targeting a third Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Beit Lahia project area in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed the zionist enemy gatherings south of the Juhr Al-Dik area with several standard 60-caliber mortar shells.

“We bombed the command and control sites of the zionist enemy army along the Netzarim axis with a barrage of 107-type rockets.

“In coordination with the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades and Al-Amoudi Brigade – Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, we renewed our shelling of the zionist enemy army’s command and control positions on the Netzarim axis with a barrage of 107 mm rockets and heavy mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Amra area south of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 AM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Amra area south of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 AM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Yaqousa area on the outskirts of the town of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:30 AM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Yaqousa area on the outskirts of the town of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

⚡️ Update: Three Hezbollah drones have struck their targets in the Galilee settlements and Haifa Bay. https://t.co/KYcRhulFQ4 pic.twitter.com/74sM6qS4lt — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) October 30, 2024

“The Islamic resistance, at 07:45 AM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Tira Carmel base in southern Haifa, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 11:00 AM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet al-Asafir in the town of Al-Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 11:00 AM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers east of the Wazzani Spring with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 11:00 AM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Wati Al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance, at 12:00 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet al-Asafir in the town of Al-Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance, at 12:30 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Shebaa Gate with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 12:45 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Shebaa Gate with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance, at 01:30 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Wati Al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with a rocket barrage.

In his first speech as the new Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Naim Qassem had some strong messages to Israel and to the US. This is one of them. pic.twitter.com/ns6HqT6Khh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 30, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance, at 01:25 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, bombed Krayot, north of the city of Haifa, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 02:15 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at Fatima Gate with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units confronted a Hermes 450 drone in the airspace of the western sector with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in Wadi Al-Asafir in the town of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters in the Air Defense Units confronted a warplane in the skies of the Zahrani area and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the Jaatoun settlement, with an attack drone, hitting its targets accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the Shtula settlement with an attack drone that hit its targets accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers that included more than twelve zionist soldiers with a guided missile between the towns of Kfar Kila and Deir Mimas, resulting in a number of them being dead and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance, launched a complex attack of qualitative missiles and a squadron of drones targeting the Ein Shemer base east of Khdeira and also enemy gatherings in camp Eliakim, South of Haifa and Shraga base north of the occupied city of Akka and hit their targets accurately after the enemy failed to confront these missiles and drones that flew for a period of time over the occupied Palestinian lands.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 03:00 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Rosh Pinna settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 03:00 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Yesod HaMa’ala with a rocket barrage.

✈️ Hezbollah launched advanced drones deep into occupied Palestine, with Zionist air defenses failing for 30+ minutes. Explosions struck Akka, Khdeira near Hadera, and the "Elyakim" base south of Haifa, leaving the occupation scrambling for answers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YXKVGWoG5S — Mohamad Al Shami محمد الشامي 🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@mamashami) October 30, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 03:00 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Kidmat Tsvi with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic resistance bombed the Adam training camp for the special units groups southeast of Tel Aviv with qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 03:00 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Hatzor HaGlilit with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance, at 05:30 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, bombed for the third time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Wati Al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance, at 05:45 PM on Wednesday 30-10-2024, bombed for the fourth time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Wati Al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)