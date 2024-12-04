History of Resistance – In Conversation with Leila Khaled (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In this interview, Leila Khaled offers unique insight into not only history but also the parallels between the Palestinian struggle throughout the past 76 years and beyond.

In a new episode of Palestine Chronicle’s In Depth, Robert Inlakesh interviews Palestinian resistance icon Leila Khaled, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who stood out as a major figure within the history of Palestinian armed struggle.

The interview focuses on how today’s war, which is ongoing throughout occupied Palestine and has extended into Lebanon, fits into the history of the conflict.

In mid-September, the Israelis launched a major series of attacks against Lebanon and assassinated a large portion of Hezbollah’s senior officials, including the Party’s Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah. Leila Khaled comments on the escalation of the war to the Lebanese front and how this affected the overall situation.

Leila Khaled also speaks about what motivated her to join revolutionary Palestinian groups that sought to fight back against Israeli aggression, talking about her experience as a young child who was ethnically cleansed from her homeland and how her desire to return home – as a refugee – influenced her.

