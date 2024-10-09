Hudhud Episode 3 – Resistance Roundup – Day 369

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The sites include the Ramat David military Airbase, various targets in the Haifa-Carmel area, the Kiryat Nahum industrial zone, the Haifa Oil refineries, and others.

Hezbollah’s latest video entitled ‘Hudhud episode three’ was released on Wednesday. The video shows various strategic sites in Haifa, asserting Hezbollah’s ability to strike them at will.

The images were captured by the Hudhud drone, which Hezbollah has been utilizing to photograph sensitive locations inside Israel.

The sites include the Ramat David military Airbase, various targets in the Haifa-Carmel area, the Kiryat Nahum industrial zone, the Haifa Oil refineries, the Kiryat Ata industrial zone and the Nesher factories for building materials.

Other military bases include the Mishar Base, a main communications hub between the Northern Command and the Israeli Ministry of War; the Mishmar HaCarmel Base, an air defense base responsible for protecting the Haifa area and its surroundings; the Kiryat Eliezer Base, the main air defense base responsible for protecting the Haifa area; the Stella Maris Basse, a strategic base for naval monitoring and surveillance along the northern coast.

Other sites include Iron Dome radars and platforms, along with commander rooms and soldier positions.

More sensitive targets are the University of Haifa, including a military communications hub located on the roof of the university building; the Grand Canyon shopping mall complex; the central tunnel junction in Mount Carmel, which is reportedly used as fortified hospitals during times of war; and finally the Bnei Zion Hospital.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued to repel Israeli infiltration attempts at the border with Lebanon for the fifth consecutive day.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist Merkava-4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Isra neighborhood, west of Jabalia Camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully detonated an anti-personnel Ra’adiya explosive device on a zionist force while it was attempting to rig a house with explosives and deploy an explosive robot. As soon as a reinforcement force advanced to the location, a Merkava 4 tank was targeted with a Yassin 105 shell near the Safatawi junction, west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“WATCH: Targeting a Merkava-4 zionist tank as part of a tight ambush near the Saftawi junction west of Jabalia camp in the northern Strip.”

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen targeting a Merkava-4 tank as part of a tight ambush near the Saftawi junction west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/ZVq16G8Omv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 9, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed the Netiv HaAsara settlement in the Gaza envelope with a number of rockets.

“We shot down three zionist drones while they were carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Khan Younis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:15 AM on Wednesday, 09-10-2024, detonated an explosive device against a force of Israeli enemy soldiers and clashed with them when they attempted to infiltrate the town of Blida, inflicting precise injuries.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:55 in the morning of Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted it with artillery shells and rocket weapons and inflicted direct casualties, leading to its retreat.

“When an Israeli enemy force attempted to advance towards the Labouneh area, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 AM in the morning of Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers south of Maroun al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:40 pm on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted the forces of the Israeli enemy soldiers while they were advancing from the Tufa plain towards Mays Al-Jabal and Muhaibib with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:20 pm on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted an Israeli infantry force that tried to advance towards the Labouneh area with a guided missile, killing and wounding them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 07:00 am on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted an Israeli infantry force that tried to infiltrate the Labouneh area with a large missile barrage, killing and wounding them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:10 PM on Wednesday 09-10-2024, launched a large rocket barrage at the Zevulun area.

A barrage of rockets from southern Lebanon targeted the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, killing two people, Israeli media reported.https://t.co/JwLbeXCa7p pic.twitter.com/praWYnUSNU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 9, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:30 PM on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted them with rocket weapons and artillery shells, and the clashes are still ongoing.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:00 pm on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:00 pm on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in the Kafr Jaladi settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:00 pm on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Maskaf Am with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:40 in the afternoon of Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the orchards of Al-Manara with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:40 in the afternoon of Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in the vineyards of Al-Marah in Mays Al-Jabal with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 3:15 PM on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted them with a barrage of rockets, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 3:15 PM on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Kfar Giladi settlement with a large barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the Al-Qalaa Heights in Blida with a rocket barrage.

Hezbollah published a video as part of the series called Al-Hudhud. The video includes images of military bases, communications centers, and vital sites in Haifa and Karmiel. pic.twitter.com/RLZjeinORb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 9, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces behind the town of Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the occupied city of Safad with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Hatzor settlement with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ra’em military base south of the Golan with a large rocket barrage.

“During an infiltration attempt by Israeli enemy forces in Ras Al-Naqoura toward Al-Mushrifa, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:35 PM on Wednesday 09-10-2024, targeted them with an [FPV] attack drone, achieving direct hits.

“Hezbollah releases episode 3 of the Hudhud (Hoopoe), showing scenes of military bases, headquarters and vital facilities in the Haifa-Carmel area captured by the drones of the resistance”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)