LIVE BLOG: Jabaliya under Siege | Ship Hit near Hodeidah | Israeli Soldiers Killed in Lebanon, Gaza – Day 370

IRANIAN FM (to Al-Jazeera):

We are ready for any scenario, although we do not want war or escalation.

The Israelis can test our will.

The resistance is capable of responding to the Israeli entity, and Netanyahu did not achieve the goal of his war in Gaza.

Netanyahu did not achieve his goal of eliminating Hamas in his war in Gaza, and he will face the same situation in Lebanon.

We have never abandoned our support for the resistance, and I announced from Beirut that Iran will not abandon the resistance.