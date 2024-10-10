LIVE BLOG: Jabaliya under Siege | Ship Hit near Hodeidah | Israeli Soldiers Killed in Lebanon, Gaza – Day 370

Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza for the sixth consecutive day.
The Israeli army admitted to the killing of an officer at the border with Lebanon while the Al-Quds Brigades announced the sniping of a soldier in the Al-Tawam area, northwest of Gaza City.
The UKMTO reported that a ship had been hit by a projectile of unknown origin off the coast of Hodeidah, in Yemen.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,010 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,720 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israel Targets Al-Rimal Clinic
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were injuries in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Rimal Clinic building, which houses displaced people west of Gaza City.
Israeli Tank Crew Killed, Wounded by Hezbollah
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted an Israeli tank as it advanced to Ras al-Naqoura, setting it on fire and killing and wounding its crew.
22 Killed in Deir Al-Balah
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 22 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing that targeted the Rafidah School in the city of Deir al-Balah.
Two Injured in Stabbing Attack near Haifa
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Three people were seriously injured in a stabbing incident south of Haifa and were taken to the hospital.
Hezbollah Still Able to Confront Israeli Forces
KAN: Hezbollah is still able to fire rockets and confront invading Israeli forces despite a leadership gap.
Israel Bombs School Sheltering Displaced People in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 19 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a school housing displaced persons west of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Dies following Stabbing Attack
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An Israeli succumbed to the wounds he sustained following a stabbing attack in the city of Hadera, north of Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
Stabbing Operation in Hadera – Six Israelis Wounded, Five Seriously
Israeli Arrested in Lebanon Transferred to US
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio confirmed the release of an Israeli-American who was arrested in Beirut and transferred to Washington after US intervention.
Israeli Cabinet Meeting on Attack on Iran
CHANNEL 12: The security cabinet will meet tonight to vote on Israel’s response to Iran.
Two Palestinians Killed in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces bombed a group of Palestinians in the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom of two people.
Palestinians Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Bir al-Naja area, west of Jabalia camp.
Hezbollah Targets Gatherings of Israeli Soldiers
HEZBOLLAH: We argeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers with a barrage of rockets in the vicinity of the Marj, Beit Hillel and Maayan Baruch sites in northern Israel.
Rocket from Lebanon Falls on Building in Margaliot
ISRAEL HAYOM:
A rocket fired from Lebanon fell on a building in Margaliot in the Upper Galilee. Eyewitnesses confirmed that there was extensive damage.
Kiryat Shmona Municipality called on the city’s residents to enter shelters and protected areas.
HEZBOLLAH: targeted Kiryat Shmona with a large barrage of rockets.
ISRAELI ARMY: We detected the launch of 40 rockets from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee, and spoke of intercepting a number of them.
Al-Qassam Destroyes Israeli Tank
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced the destruction of an Israeli tank with a highly explosive device in the Al-Zahraa neighborhood, west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
A Quarter of Lebanese Territory Received Evacuation Orders from Israel
CNN (citing UNOCHA): A quarter of Lebanese territory has received evacuation orders from Israel.
Iran: Ready for Any Scenario
IRANIAN FM (to Al-Jazeera):
We are ready for any scenario, although we do not want war or escalation.
The Israelis can test our will.
The resistance is capable of responding to the Israeli entity, and Netanyahu did not achieve the goal of his war in Gaza.
Netanyahu did not achieve his goal of eliminating Hamas in his war in Gaza, and he will face the same situation in Lebanon.
We have never abandoned our support for the resistance, and I announced from Beirut that Iran will not abandon the resistance.
Israeli Occupation Isolates Northern Gaza
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE:
The Israeli occupation is imposing a complete siege on the northern Gaza Strip and isolating it completely from Gaza City.
The occupation has been preventing the entry of basic supplies into northern Gaza since last Sunday.
Israeli Soldier Sniped in Gaza
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We sniped an Israeli soldier in the Al-Tawam area, northwest of Gaza City.
Seven Killed in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Seven Palestinians were killed in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the southern Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday.
Israeli Raid on Qana
LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Qana in the Tyre region in southern Lebanon.
Israeli FOrces Besiege Jabaliya for Sixth Day
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have been besieging the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip for the sixth consecutive day, and are continuing to send military reinforcements into it.
Israeli Army Blows Up Houses in Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army continues to blow up houses in the Al-Tawam area, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raids on Khiam
LEBANESE MEDIA: Four Israeli raids targeted the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.
Israeli Soldier Killed in Lebanon
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced today, Thursday, the killing of an officer in clashes in southern Lebanon.
Israeli Officer, Soldier Injured in Lebanon
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army admitted that an officer was killed and a soldier was seriously injured in the battles in southern Lebanon.
Ship Hit near Hodeidah
UKMTO: A ship was hit by a projectile of unknown origin and sustained damage southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen.
