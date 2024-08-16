Illegal Jewish Settlers on Rampage – One Palestinian Killed, another Critically Wounded

Illegal Jewish settlers have launched a series of violent attacks in the last 24 hours in various villages and cities across the West Bank resulting in the death of a young Palestinian man and injury of another and extensive damage to Palestinian land farms.

Jewish settlers killed on Thursday 22-year-old Rashid Mahmoud Sedda in a settler attack on the village of Jit, east of Qalqiliya in the West Bank and critically injured another in the chest, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Local sources said that the illegal settlers attacked the western part of the village setting on fire a number of vehicles and shot and killed the young villager and injured another, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it provided first aid treatment to the wounded villager and rushed him in critical condition to Rafidia Government Hospital in Nablus, WAFA reported.

TODAY: Devastation is seen in the West Bank village of Jit after armed Israeli settlers attacked the night before, burning Palestinian homes and cars and terrorizing families in the middle of the night. Rashid Mahmoud Sedda, 22 years old, was killed during the attacks. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LpqIFG6QMK — Activestills (@activestills) August 16, 2024

Alongside, a group of illegal Jewish settlers set fire to a vast area of agricultural lands of olive and fig orchards in the town of Ramin, east of Tulkarm in the West Bank, resulting in the destruction of dozens of trees and the spread of fire to neighboring Deir Sharaf village, per local sources quoted by WAFA.

The local residents said that the illegal settlers prevented Palestinian farmers from reaching their lands and physically attacked the farmers and shot in their direction but no injuries were reported, WAFA said.

The village of Ramin has been the subject of repeated attacks by illegal Jewish settlers who conducted numerous raids uprooting and damaging olive trees and chasing farmers off their lands.

Within this framework, the head of The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission (CWRC), Mu’ayyad Shaa’ban, announced Friday that Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers have intentionally initiated 273 fires in Palestinian land and property since October 7 of last year.

The fires touched various governorates in the West Bank, according to Shaa’ban. He emphasized that 120 fires were in Nablus, 42 in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, and 26 in Jenin. He indicated that 77 incidents targeted agricultural land and crops while 196 touched residential buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

Over 100 illegal settlers stormed the Palestinian town of Jit in the occupied West Bank and set fire to Palestinian properties including homes and cars. Eyewitnesses reported a 'pogrom' with occupation forces watching on and not taking action to stop the attacks against unarmed… pic.twitter.com/3ytIJ5TZpx — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) August 16, 2024

Shaa’ban also revealed that 56 of these fires were the result of military raids and assaults by Israel’s occupation army and nine were joint settler-military actions, while 208 fires were at the hands of illegal Jewish Settlers.

The head of CWRC condemned these systematic and escalating actions labeling them as “state-sponsored terrorism” that aims to terrorize the Palestinian local population, destroy their properties, and displace them into “isolated, besieged enclaves.”

Shaa’ban indicated that the violence inflicted by illegal settlers has resulted since October 7 of last year in the death of 18 Palestinians and the injury of 785 others and the displacement of 26 Bedouin communities.

Along these lines, illegal settlers occupied the residential building of the Shehadeh family in Batn al-Hawa, in Silwan, in occupied east Jerusalem.

The Shehadeh family said that Israel’s Supreme Court rejected an eviction appeal, thus allowing Israeli settlers to take over the five-floor residential building, claiming that the land on which the building stands is the property of Yemni Jews since 1881, WAFA said.

According to WAFA, the occupation forces sealed off all the surrounding streets to the building and violently prevented members of the family from reaching it.

(WAFA, PC)