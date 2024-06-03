West Bank Update – Latest Arrests Bring Total to 9,000 since October 7 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Palestinian prisoner organizations, 300 women and 635 minors are among those in Israeli detention.

Israeli occupation forces detained 20 Palestinians in a mass arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank in the early hours of Monday, bringing the total number of Palestinians arrested since October 7 to 9,000, according to Palestinian prisoner organizations.

In a joint statement, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and Addameer said 300 women and 635 minors are among those arrested.

The statement on Monday said that the identity of at least 18 detainees who were killed in Israeli detention since October 7, was revealed, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. It said that Israel is holding the bodies of 16 other detainees who have died in Israeli custody.

In addition, 80 journalists were arrested, of whom 50 remain in detention.

Raids

Israeli forces stormed eastern Nablus near Balata camp on Sunday night, accompanied by a military bulldozer, resulting in clashes with resistance forces.

In a statement, the armed of the Islamic Jihad movement, Saraya Al-Quds, said: “Our fighters in the Nablus Brigade, at dawn today … directly confronted the occupation forces storming the city, the eastern area, in more than one axis, concentrated in the area of ​​Amman Street, Al-Quds Street, Faisal Street, Al-Ghawi Roundabout, Balata camp, and the suburb area.”

By Monday afternoon, Israeli forces were still engaged in clashes with resistance forces.

Two Palestinian youths were shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in Jericho on Saturday night.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed several towns in the occupied territory including the town of Jaba’, south of Jenin and Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al Khalil) over the weekend.

Ambulance Attacked

Illegal Jewish settlers on Monday stoned an ambulance as it passed on the main street adjacent to the illegal Yitzhar settlement, which was built on Palestinian lands south of Nablus, reported WAFA.

Al-Razi Ambulance told WAFA that the settlers attacked the vehicle while it was passing through the road linking the towns of Huwwara and Jit, causing damages to the vehicle. None of the crew were injured.

Settlers also stoned the vehicles of Palestinians on the same street under the gaze of Israeli soldiers, the report added.

Meanwhile, Aqraba ambulance driver Yousef Deriyeh told WAFA that Israeli forces detained him and the crew for more than half an hour at Al-Murabba military checkpoint south of Nablus.

Jericho Sealed Off

Israeli occupation forces on Monday closed the entrances to the city of Jericho, east of the occupied West Bank.

Military checkpoints were set up at all entrances and Palestinian vehicles were searched while its occupants’ ID cards were scrutinized.

Homes Demolished

Israeli forces on Monday demolished a second house in the village of Jalboun, east of Jenin, reported WAFA

The head of the village council, Ibrahim Abu al-Rub, said the house belonged to Rashid Nafi’ Abu al-Rub, with a family of seven residing in it.

He said Israeli forces prevented the neighbors from helping the family empty the house of its contents before demolishing it.

Earlier, Israeli forces demolished another house in the area.

WAFA said Israeli authorities carried out 47 demolition operations during May, affecting 66 facilities, including 35 inhabited homes, 5 uninhabited, and 15 agricultural facilities citing the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

The Israeli occupation forces demolished a residential building in Jalboun village, east of Jenin. الاحتلال يهدم منزلاً في قرية جلبون شرق جنين pic.twitter.com/CevqLWB59P — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) June 3, 2024

Nursery Destroyed

Elsewhere in the north of Tulkarm, Israeli forces demolished a nursery belonging to a farmer, located west of the Shweika suburb.

The owner of the plant nursery, Yasser Youssef Musa, said the occupation forces bulldozed the nursery, which produced forest and fruit trees, without prior warning.

He said Israeli forces destroyed the nursery’s contents, including over 300,000 seedlings and agricultural equipment numbering.

Musa pointed out that his land is located west of the Shweika suburb and is 400 meters away from the apartheid separation wall. The property is among the lands classified as Area A, and is registered officially in the Palestinian land registry records in his name. He noted that he had the necessary documentation for the nursery which has been operating for 10 years. Eight workers were employed at the nursery.

(PC, WAFA)