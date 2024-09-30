‘Immoral, Disproportionate’ – Pope Francis Slams Israel’s aggression on Gaza and Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Although the Pope did not mention Israel by name implying that he is speaking in general terms, he stressed that any military response should be proportional to the attack.

Pope Francis slammed on Sunday Israel’s aggression on Gaza and Lebanon as “immoral” and “disproportionate,” stressing that Tel Aviv’s military domination has surpassed the rules of war.

“Even in war, there is morality to be safeguarded. War is immoral, but the rules of war indicate some morality. But when this is not respected, you can see—as we say in Argentina—the “bad blood” of these things,” the Pope said.

The Pope was asked aboard the Papal plane following a four-day visit to Luxembourg and Belgium, about Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Friday in a targeted attack that claimed the lives of many and leveled to the ground a bloc of buildings.

“What you are telling me—I didn’t quite understand how things have been (evolving)—but defense must always be proportionate to the attack,” the Pope said.

“When there is something disproportionate, a domineering tendency that goes beyond morality is evident,” he added.

Although the Pope did not mention Israel by name implying that he is speaking in general terms, he stressed that any military response should be proportional to the attack.

“A country that, with its forces, does these things – I’m talking about any country – that does these things in such a ‘superlative’ way, these are immoral actions,” the Pope stressed.

The Pope told reporters that he is in daily contact with the Parish of Gaza to check on the people stuck there.

“Every day I call the parish of Gaza. More than 600 people are there, inside the parish and the college, and they tell me about the things that are happening, including the cruelties that are occurring there,” Pope Francis said.

Condemnation of Israeli Crimes

Pope Francis has denounced on September 13 on Friday the killing of Palestinian children by Israeli occupation forces labeling the targeting of schools for allegedly striking Hamas resistance fighters, as “ugly”, Reuters news agency reported.

The Pontiff reportedly made the comments while on a flight back to Rome from Singapore voicing his skepticism over the parties’ desire to end the nearly one-year war.

“I am sorry to have to say this,” Pope Francis said. “But I do not think that they are taking steps to make peace.”

The Pope revealed that he communicates daily over the phone with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza.

“They tell me ugly things, difficult things,” Pope Francis stated in reference to his conversations with the Catholic parish in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Pope Francis has repeatedly called for an end to the war, praying especially for Christians sheltered in the Holy Family Catholic Parish in Gaza.

On December 17 of last year, during the Angelus prayer, the Pope said he continues to receive troubling news from Gaza, where “unarmed civilians are the targets of bombings and gunfire.”

Pope Francis also condemned an attack on the compound of the Catholic parish, “where there are no terrorists, but families, children, people who are sick and have disabilities, and nuns.”

“A mother, Mrs. Nahida Khalil Anton, and her daughter, Samar Kamal Anton, were killed, and others were wounded by the shooters while they were going to the bathroom,” the Pope said.

(PC, Anadolu)