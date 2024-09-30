Remembering Wafa Aludaini – Palestine Chronicle’s Star Contributor Killed in Gaza, but Her Legacy Lives On

By Romana Rubeo

Tragically, at dawn on Monday, those same children, two of her beloved, were killed alongside Wafa and her husband in an Israeli airstrike on Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

On July 29, 2018, I received an email from a young journalist from Gaza, Wafa Aludaini, with the subject line: “I was looking at the sniper when he shot me – The story of an injured mother during the Great March of Return.”

It was the first time Wafa had reached out to me, and I was immediately struck by the power of her story, which she wanted to publish in the Palestine Chronicle.

We had never spoken before, she hadn’t attended our editorial meetings, and she wasn’t yet familiar with our idea of journalism.

Yet, her story was exactly what we were seeking – a direct and raw narrative from the heart of Palestine, told in the voice of its people, untainted by stereotypes or victimization.

Wafa’s story captured the essence of why we do what we do: to amplify Palestinian voices, allowing them to narrate their experiences in their own words.

Of course, we published the story, and soon after, Wafa and I developed a deep connection.

As I got to know her, I discovered that Wafa was not just a storyteller – she was the story.

“I am a journalist,” she told us in an interview, “but I am also a Palestinian refugee.”

Our bond grew over time, built on mutual respect, and shared insights into both professional and personal lives: our work, her children, and her weekly trips to the ‘frontline’ of the Great March of Return.

Every Friday, wearing her press vest – a symbol of protection almost everywhere in the world, but not in Gaza – she would head to the fence that separates Gaza from Israel. There, she found the stories of her people.

Wafa’s perspective as a woman was significant. Not only was she an empowered journalist, but she also empowered other women by giving them a platform to share their voices.

She was the founder of the October 16th group and dedicated her time to mentoring young media professionals in Gaza, especially emphasizing the importance of truth in reporting.

I had the privilege of working with her through the Palestine Chronicle, where we conducted seminars for young women in Gaza. These women, inspired by Wafa, were determined to tell their own stories, not let others tell them for them.

One moment in particular stays with me. During the war in 2021, I invited Wafa to participate in an episode of an Italian podcast.

Amid the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, Wafa spoke live from Gaza. The roar of Israeli fighter jets was relentless, and though the audience couldn’t see it, her children were with her.

She spoke calmly and firmly, her voice unwavering, exposing the reality of life under bombardment. Between pauses, she would turn to her children and quietly reassure them, saying, “Shhh, it’s just fireworks.”

Tragically, at dawn on Monday, September 30, those same children, two of Wafa’s beloved, were killed alongside her and her husband in an Israeli airstrike on Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Wafa was more than a journalist; she was a symbol of resilience. As a woman, a mother, a journalist, and a voice for the Palestinian people, she embodied their struggle for justice and dignity.

At the Palestine Chronicle, we are forever grateful for the opportunity to work with someone as courageous and inspiring as Wafa.

We will continue to honor Wafa’s memory by upholding her commitment to truth and will strive to carry forward her legacy of empowering voices that deserve to be heard.

