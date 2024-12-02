Iranian FM Visits Ankara, Highlights Shared Common Ground with Turkiye on Syria

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Speaking with Iranian journalists before his meeting with Turkiye’s foreign minister, Araghchi noted that Iran and Turkiye share common concerns that require discussion.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking upon his arrival in Ankara on Monday, affirmed that Tehran supports Syria and shares Turkiye’s concerns over the current regional developments.

Araghchi, who visited Damascus on Sunday and met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, emphasized that militants in Syria had miscalculated their actions, according to Mehr News Agency.

He reportedly stated that the Syrian army and government are capable of confronting these challenges.

During his visit to Turkiye, Araghchi met with Turkish officials, including his counterpart Hakan Fidan, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly in Syria.

FM @araghchi arrived in Ankara to discuss bilateral and regional issues with high-ranking Turkish officials.

The Iranian foreign minister’s tour comes amid significant developments in Syria.

Opposition factions launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo province last Wednesday, seizing most of the city and advancing in parts of Idlib and Hama.

In Damascus, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s support for the Syrian government, people, and military, describing their efforts as part of the “axis of resistance” against terrorism and Israeli aggression.

He accused militant groups in Syria of aligning with the United States and Israeli interests to ignite regional wars. President Assad, in turn, emphasized the importance of support from allies to counter foreign-backed terrorist attacks.

Iran and Russia remain key allies of the Syrian government, bolstering Assad’s rule since the start of the conflict in 2011.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency session on Tuesday to address the situation in Syria.

UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen urged Syrian and international stakeholders to engage in serious negotiations to resolve the conflict, warning of further division and destruction without a political solution.

Pedersen highlighted the need for adherence to Security Council Resolution 2254, which outlines steps for a political transition in Syria, including a ceasefire, the formation of a transitional government, and elections under UN supervision.

