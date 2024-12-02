74 Ceasefire Violations by Israel – Lebanese Soldier Injured, Officer Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese army reported on Monday that one of its soldiers was injured in an Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon.

Israeli media reported on Monday that US special envoy Amos Hochstein told Israel that there had been Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

The Lebanese army reported on Monday that one of its soldiers was injured in an Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon.

Additionally, the body of an army officer, killed in a previous Israeli attack, was discovered in Naqoura, in south Lebanon.

According to a statement posted on the military’s official X account, an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer conducting fortification work within the Al-Abbara military center in the Hawsh Al-Sayyed Ali area, Hermel district. The attack moderately injured one soldier.

An Israeli tank crushes an ambulance in South Lebanon. An ambulance. Crushed by a tank. This is how Israel upholds the “ceasefire”. pic.twitter.com/g3mivTHF08 — sarah (@sahouraxo) December 1, 2024

In a separate incident, the body of a missing officer was found inside his car in Naqoura, following an Israeli attack.

The Lebanese Army Command noted that contact with the officer had been lost on November 26 and confirmed an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

On Monday morning, Israeli forces opened fire on homes in Naqoura and reiterated warnings to Lebanese refugees not to return to 62 southern towns.

These incidents add to ongoing violations of a fragile ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on November 27.

According to the Lebanese News Agency, Israel carried out approximately 74 violations since the truce began, resulting in two deaths and six injuries, with 11 violations reported on Sunday alone.

The Lebanese army has intensified its operations in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and southern suburbs, focusing on demining, setting up checkpoints, and ensuring the safe return of displaced residents to their homes.

The military’s efforts aim to maintain security and support humanitarian needs amid the ongoing ceasefire.

Since the ceasefire in #Lebanon came into effect on November 27 at dawn, Israeli occupation forces have violated its terms dozens of times in #SouthLebanon and #Beirut, with #France sounding the alarm that the agreement might collapse due to the Israeli violations. Just now,… pic.twitter.com/lz4exTUlu1 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) December 2, 2024

Ceasefire Agreement

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect on October 8, marking the end of more than 14 months of conflict.

Lebanese health authorities announced that nearly 4,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past year.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 78 people were killed in Israeli strikes one day before the ceasefire began.

This brought the total death toll since October of last year to 3,961, with 266 injuries reported on Tuesday alone. The cumulative number of injuries during the conflict has now reached 16,520.

The ceasefire terms stipulate that Israel will gradually withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, the de facto border, while the Lebanese army will deploy across southern Lebanon within 60 days.

(PC, AJA)