Israel Bombs Gaza for Third Time since Ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes hit the besieged Gaza Strip last night in the third such incident since a ceasefire was signed between resistance factions in the enclave and the occupation, a Palestinian security source said.

According to the source, several missiles hit a training site used by an armed Palestinian faction, south of Gaza City, and a site in the center of the Strip was also targeted. No casualties have been reported.

Israeli air strikes target Gaza https://t.co/O9C4c0x3Ze — Joe Catron #SaveSilwan (@jncatron) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesman said the army’s warplanes “raided tonight a site used by Hamas to manufacture and develop weapons, in response to the launching of incendiary balloons” into Israel.

On May 21, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement that ended one of the most violent Israeli assaults on the besieged enclave since 2014. Over 11 days of bombing, occupation forces killed nearly 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)