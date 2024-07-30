Israel Hits Beirut, Injuries Reported – Developing Story

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UPDATES:

AL-Mayadeen reported that some news agencies are circulating Israeli rumors and deliberate misinformative about the identity of the Israeli target in south Beirut. Such information is not credible, and Hezbollah issued no statement. Lebanon’s state news agency said the Israeli raid on Beirut’s southern suburb was carried out with a drone that fired three rockets. It said the strike had led to the collapse of two floors of a building targeted by the Israeli strike. Al-Jazeera said that the Israeli raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut resulted in the injury of a number of civilians. Al-Arabic TV, Axios and other news agencies said that the Israeli strike on the southern suburb of Beirut targeted a senior leader of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr.

Footage broadcast on local platforms showed smoke rising after an explosion shook the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

An Israeli drone strike targeted the Haret Hreik area in Beirut’s southern suburbs, news agencies reported.

According to the Lebanese news agency, the Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of Hezbollah Shura Council in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Reuters quoted a security source as saying that “the strike on the southern suburb of Beirut targeted a senior leader in Hezbollah and his fate is unknown.”

An Israeli airstrike hit the southern suburbs of the city of Beirut. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/l84RGhP6J5 pic.twitter.com/1OF79AD9q3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 30, 2024

The Lebanese capital has been in a state of tension for days in anticipation of an expected Israeli response to an attack on the occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children in the village of Majdal Shams.

Israel and the United States blamed Hezbollah, which the party denied.

الغارة الاسرائيلية المعادية استهدفت منطقة حارة حريك في الضاحية الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/JA4cOA2q6S — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) July 30, 2024

Madjal Shamas is an occupied Syrian town, comprised mostly of Syrian Druze, that continues to reject the Israeli occupation.

This is a developing story.

(The Palestine Chronicle)