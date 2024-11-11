LIVE BLOG: Nuseirat, Jabaliya under Fire | Fierce Clashes in Rafah – Day 402

November 11, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Four Palestinians were killed, 30 were injured and several are missing as a result of the occupation’s aggression on the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Strip since last night.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the Palestinian Resistance is confronting invading  Israeli forces on all fronts and is relying mainly on street warfare. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:52 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Besiege Families in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are firing and shelling with artillery and air power west of the Nuseirat camp as the occupation forces’ tanks advance.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:52 AM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah Targets Military Base

ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN: We carried out a qualitative operation targeting the Nahal Sorek base near Haifa and it achieved an accurate hit.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:52 AM (Palestine Time)

Germany Calls on Israel to Open Border Crossings

GERMANY FM: We call on Israel to open all border crossings into the Gaza Strip and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:52 AM (Palestine Time)

Fires after Drone Falls in Galilee

ISRAELI MEDIA: Fires broke out after a drone fell and exploded near the town of Liman in the Galilee without activating the sirens.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:52 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Palestinians Injured in Jalazone

PRCS: Five Palestinians, including a boy, were injured by occupation bullets in clashes in the Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza is Part of Israel - Settlement Minister

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio quoted Settlement Minister Orit Strook as saying that she supports “settlement anywhere in the Land of Israel and Gaza is of course part of Israel.”

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Nuseirat

AL-MAYADEEN: Four Palestinians were killed, 30 were injured and several are missing as a result of the occupation’s aggression on the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Strip since last night.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Drop in Attendance in Reserve Service

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:

The army is concerned about a 15% to 25% drop in attendance in reserve service.

The main reason for this decline is the increasing attrition and extensive use of reservists

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Fierce Clashes in Rafah

AL-MAYADEEN:

Fierce clashes between the resistance and the occupation forces in Rafah, south of the Strip.

The resistance is confronting the occupation on all fronts and is relying mainly on street warfare, which is accumulating Israeli losses

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Injured in Israeli shelling targeting a house in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Strip.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Israeli Shelling West of Nuseirat

AL-MAYADEEN: Injuries due to Israeli artillery shelling west of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

 

 

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Attacks Target in Northern Israel

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in the north of the occupied territories using drones. This is the 8th attack since last night until now.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Jabaliya

AL-MAYADEEN: Injuries as a result of an Israeli quadcopter aircraft firing at residents in Jabaliya al-Nazla, north of the Strip.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Detention Campaign in Jalazone

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation forces carry out a large-scale arrest campaign in Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A group of young men confront the occupation forces in the camp.

Mon, Nov 11, 9:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Fires in the Settlement of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem

KAN (The Israel Broadcasting Corporation): Shrapnel from interceptor missiles caused fires in the settlement of Beit Shemesh, west of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

