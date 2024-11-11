LIVE BLOG: Nuseirat, Jabaliya under Fire | Fierce Clashes in Rafah – Day 402

Four Palestinians were killed, 30 were injured and several are missing as a result of the occupation’s aggression on the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Strip since last night.
Al-Mayadeen reported that the Palestinian Resistance is confronting invading Israeli forces on all fronts and is relying mainly on street warfare.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Forces Besiege Families in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are firing and shelling with artillery and air power west of the Nuseirat camp as the occupation forces’ tanks advance.
Ansarallah Targets Military Base
ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN: We carried out a qualitative operation targeting the Nahal Sorek base near Haifa and it achieved an accurate hit.
Germany Calls on Israel to Open Border Crossings
GERMANY FM: We call on Israel to open all border crossings into the Gaza Strip and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Fires after Drone Falls in Galilee
ISRAELI MEDIA: Fires broke out after a drone fell and exploded near the town of Liman in the Galilee without activating the sirens.
Five Palestinians Injured in Jalazone
PRCS: Five Palestinians, including a boy, were injured by occupation bullets in clashes in the Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah.
Gaza is Part of Israel - Settlement Minister
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio quoted Settlement Minister Orit Strook as saying that she supports “settlement anywhere in the Land of Israel and Gaza is of course part of Israel.”
Four Killed in Nuseirat
AL-MAYADEEN: Four Palestinians were killed, 30 were injured and several are missing as a result of the occupation’s aggression on the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Strip since last night.
Drop in Attendance in Reserve Service
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
The army is concerned about a 15% to 25% drop in attendance in reserve service.
The main reason for this decline is the increasing attrition and extensive use of reservists
Fierce Clashes in Rafah
AL-MAYADEEN:
Fierce clashes between the resistance and the occupation forces in Rafah, south of the Strip.
The resistance is confronting the occupation on all fronts and is relying mainly on street warfare, which is accumulating Israeli losses
Injuries in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Injured in Israeli shelling targeting a house in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Strip.
Injured in Israeli Shelling West of Nuseirat
AL-MAYADEEN: Injuries due to Israeli artillery shelling west of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Target in Northern Israel
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in the north of the occupied territories using drones. This is the 8th attack since last night until now.
Injured in Jabaliya
AL-MAYADEEN: Injuries as a result of an Israeli quadcopter aircraft firing at residents in Jabaliya al-Nazla, north of the Strip.
Detention Campaign in Jalazone
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation forces carry out a large-scale arrest campaign in Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A group of young men confront the occupation forces in the camp.
Fires in the Settlement of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem
KAN (The Israel Broadcasting Corporation): Shrapnel from interceptor missiles caused fires in the settlement of Beit Shemesh, west of the occupied city of Jerusalem.
