Israeli Airstrike on Beirut – Lebanese Civilians Trapped under Rubble, Death Toll Rises

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on the Ghobeiry area in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday, marking the second such attack on the suburb within 24 hours.

This assault is part of a wider ongoing offensive targeting various regions and villages across Lebanon, including the Bekaa and the South.

The Lebanese news network reported that the strike demolished three floors of a six-story residential building.

Footage circulating on social media shows massive destruction after an Israeli aggression targeted the Southern Suburb of #Beirut as #AlMayadeen's correspondent reported that three stories of a six-story residential building in Ghobeiry were destroyed. Our correspondent added… pic.twitter.com/yrAN9Ywi2f — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 24, 2024

The strike has so far resulted in at least fatalities and 11 injuries, with the toll expected to rise as rescue teams continue to reach trapped civilians in the damaged structure, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Earlier, an Israeli strike targeted a building in the Bir al-Abed area of the southern suburbs, firing four missiles, none of which exploded, causing seven injuries.

On Friday, the Israeli forces attacked an eight-story residential building, leading to the killings of 51 people and the injuring of dozens. Many are still missing under the rubble.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll resulting from the Israeli aggression has risen to 558 dead, including 50 children and 94 women, in addition to 1,835 wounded. pic.twitter.com/sp25P42wAS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 24, 2024

These assaults are part of a broader, relentless Israeli campaign against various towns and villages in the Bekaa and the South.

Since Monday morning, the attacks have resulted in the deaths of 558 people and injuries to 1,835 others, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad, who noted that the victims include 50 children and several medical and rescue personnel.

Al-Mayadeen added that over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes have targeted the Lebanese South since Monday. The strikes have hit the villages and towns of Qana, Ain Baal, al-Aqbiya, al-Sultaniyya, Sidiqin, Jabal al-Batm, Dabial, Markaba, Arabsalim, Aytit, Maaraka, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa, as well as the bridge between Jezzine and Marjayoun in southernmost Lebanon.

In the West Bekaa, 24 people were killed, with five still missing. The northern Bekaa region also saw intense bombardment over the past 24 hours, resulting in 113 deaths and 500 injuries in the towns of Shaath, Douris, and al-Bazaliyeh.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)