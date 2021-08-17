Israeli Bulldozers Demolish Kindergarten near Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation authorities today demolished a kindergarten in Beit Sfafa town, near the occupied city of Jerusalem, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli forces escorted a Jerusalem municipality bulldozer to the al-Safeh area, where the heavy machinery tore down a kindergarten belonging to Mohammad Jum‘a.

Israeli regime forces today demolished a kindergarten in Beit Sfafa town, southwest of Jerusalem. The kindergarten was supposed to open its doors with the beginning of the new school year. #SaveJerusalem pic.twitter.com/JWqjpFo6xb — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) August 17, 2021

The kindergarten, adjacent to the Jum‘a family’s house, was supposed to open its doors at the beginning of the new school year.

Using the pretext of illegal building, Israel demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)