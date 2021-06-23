Israeli Forces Raid Park, Detain Palestinian Child near Nablus

Israeli occupation forces today detained a Palestinian child after raiding a park in the village of Luban e-Sharkiya, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Thread. 1/3 "We will not leave this mountain." For years the Palestinian villages of Beita, Yatma and Qabalan (near Nablus) have been resisting Israeli settler attempts to set up an illegal settlement on their land at Mount Sabih nestled between the 3 villages. — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) June 21, 2021

15-year-old Bahaa Arafat Eweis was detained by the Israeli occupation army during the raid, which also saw Israeli occupation soldiers fire teargas canisters at civilians, including children.

Several cases of suffocation due to gas inhalation were reported.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)