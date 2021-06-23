Israeli Forces Raid Park, Detain Palestinian Child near Nablus

June 23, 2021
Israeli soldiers suffocate a protest in West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces today detained a Palestinian child after raiding a park in the village of Luban e-Sharkiya, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

15-year-old Bahaa Arafat Eweis was detained by the Israeli occupation army during the raid, which also saw Israeli occupation soldiers fire teargas canisters at civilians, including children.

Several cases of suffocation due to gas inhalation were reported.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

