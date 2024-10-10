Lebanon – Israel Admits Death of Another Soldier in Fighting with Hezbollah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah meanwhile said it successfully thwarted multiple infiltration attempts by Israeli forces at various points in the south since early on Tuesday.

The Israeli military announced the death of at least one soldier in southern Lebanon on Thursday, confirming that the reservist was the 12th soldier killed in the ground offensive against Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

Citing the Israeli military, the Times of Israel said the sergeant major was of the Alon Brigade’s 5030th Batallion, while another reserve soldier of the same unit was injured in the clashes.

On Wednesday, Israeli media reported a total of 38 injuries among soldiers in 24 hours, al-Mayadeen reported.

On Thursday morning, the movement said it targeted an Israeli tank with guided missiles as it advanced toward Ras al-Naqoura, resulting in casualties. It later targeted soldiers attempting to rescue wounded soldiers from the site.

Seven wounded soldiers were transferred from the combat zone in the north to Ziv Hospital, the Israeli Army Radio said pic.twitter.com/gdqkNcMi11 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 10, 2024

UN Troops Targeted

Israeli forces also fired at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force (UNIFIL) in Naqoura where Italian troops are stationed, prompting Rome to summon the Israeli ambassador.

“UNIFIL’s Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit,” the UN mission said in a statement.

“This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall.”

IDF attacks UN peacekeeping positions, injuring 2 UNIFIL peacekeepers.https://t.co/JrNcEyinfA — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 10, 2024

“We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” the UN mission said.

Soldiers Vow to Stop Fighting

Meanwhile, more than 100 Israeli soldiers have threatened to stop serving in the army unless the government works to secure a ceasefire and the release of captives in Gaza.

Signatories of the letter, which was signed by 130 soldiers and addressed to Israeli Cabinet ministers and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff, included reservists and draftees from various military units, such as the Armored Corps, Artillery Corps, Home Front Command, air force, and navy.

“It is now clear that continuing the war in Gaza does not only delay the hostages’ return from captivity but also endangers their lives: Many hostages have been killed by IDF strikes, many more than those who have been rescued in military operations to save them,” the letter read, according to a Haaretz report on Wednesday.

It continued: “We, who serve and have served with dedication and while risking are lives, hereby announce that if the government does not immediately change course and work toward a deal to bring the hostages back home, we will not be able to continue serving.

The soldiers added, “For some of us, the red line has been crossed already; for others, it is rapidly approaching: the day is approaching when we will, with broken hearts, stop reporting for duty.”

Hezbollah Showing ‘Organization’ – Russia

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Hezbollah has not lost its chain of command despite Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

“According to our assessments, Hezbollah, including the military wing, has not lost its chain of command and is demonstrating organization,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Wednesday.

(The Palestine Chronicle)