Power Outage in Herzliya after Drones Strike Israeli City

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv on Friday evening following the launch of two drones from Lebanon.

The Israeli army claimed that its air defenses intercepted one of the two drones. It also said that the incident is currently under investigation.

A building in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, was reportedly hit and sustained damage, according to Israeli media.

For its part, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported that the Israeli “Iron Dome failed to intercept the drone that traveled about 100 kilometers from Lebanon to Herzliya.”

ISRAELI MEDIA: A building was directly hit in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, after announcing the infiltration of a drone. pic.twitter.com/0VO3D04gBx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024

It cited Israeli media reports as saying that the drone had traveled the longest distance that a drone had traveled from Lebanon since the start of the war.

Earlier, Israeli media offered contradictory news regarding the origins of the drones that struck Herzliya, and whether they traveled from Iraq or Yemen.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for launching the drones.

Power Outage

Israeli Channel 12 reported on a power outage in the area soon after the drone struck, while sirens sounded throughout the region.

Reports of drones targeting North of occupied Yaffa, delivering a direct hit on a building accompanied by a power outage in Herzliya—looks like they struck exactly where they intended. pic.twitter.com/CG2esd9Lbe — الأخ الكبير (@BIG__Brother7) October 11, 2024

Israeli media, cited by Al-Jazeera, also reported that Israeli security services are concerned about the possibility of more drones being launched at Tel Aviv later tonight.

In recent days, Hezbollah of Lebanon, the Ansarallah group in Yemen, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have targeted Tel Aviv with drones in support of Gaza and Lebanon, demanding an end to the Israeli genocide.

(The Palestine Chronicle)