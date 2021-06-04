President Tebboune: Algeria will Never Normalize Ties with Israel

June 4, 2021 Blog, News
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

In an interview with French magazine Le Point, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that Algeria will never normalize ties with Israel.

Tebboune said that he is not considering running for a second term, adding that his role is “to help the country stand up again, rebuild state institutions and ensure that the republic belongs to everyone.”

He also said that should Islamist parties win the elections, then this is not an issue “as long as it’s in line with the laws of the Republic”.

With regards to Arab states’ decisions to normalize ties with the occupation state of Israel, Tebboune said that  “every country is free to do what it wishes, however, Algeria will never normalize relations with the Zionist entity and will not do so as long as there is no Palestinian state.”

