Israel’s Ceasefire Violations Continue amid Withdrawal from South Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon towns is overshadowed by continuing violations of the ceasefire, with increased aerial and ground assaults on civilian areas.

The Lebanese Army is set to enter the southern town of Naqoura, on Thursday, to reposition its forces, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area, according to the Al Mayadeen news channel.

This marks the third such Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied during the recent ground invasion, the channel reported.

Israeli invading units withdrew from the western part of the border area, relocating from Naqoura to Ras Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab, as the Lebanese army prepared to enter the region.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/AULOI189lk — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 2, 2025

The channel’s correspondent in South Lebanon said Israeli units were observed withdrawing from Naqoura’s neighborhoods towards Ras Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab while conducting sweeps with automatic rifles.

At the same time, Israeli Merkava tanks continued to shell several homes in the area.

The correspondent noted that an Israeli military convoy, reinforced with eight Merkava tanks, a bulldozer, and Hummer vehicles, advanced from the town of Ramieh towards al-Salhani, al-Qawzah, and reached Wadi Mazlam near the outskirts of Beit Lif—territory that had not been accessed during the recent Israeli war on Lebanon.

Drones Over Beirut

Since Thursday morning, Israeli drones have been observed flying at low altitudes over Beirut and its southern suburbs, marking an increase in aerial activity, Al Mayadeen reported.

A video shows an Israeli drone flying at low altitudes over Beirut and other areas in Lebanon, in violation of the ceasefire agreement. pic.twitter.com/V7uZkPolBE — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) January 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with US General Jasper Jeffers, head of the monitoring committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement, in Ain al-Tineh, Beirut, on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Johnson, and discussions focused on the ongoing Israeli violations and the broader security and political situation in Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s Warning

On Tuesday, in an interview with Al Mayadeen, the Hezbollah MP Ihab Hamadeh said that what the Israeli occupation could not achieve throughout the war, it was trying to get during peacetime.

“Anyone who believes that the Resistance in Lebanon has weakened is delusional,” the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc politician reportedly said.

According to the report, Hamadeh warned that “If the occupation takes any steps against Lebanon from the eastern side, following its expansion in Syria, we will carry out our national duty.”

Ceasefire Agreement

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect on November 27, marking the end of more than 14 months of conflict.

Lebanese health authorities announced that over 4,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past year.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the total death toll since October of last year to 4,047. The cumulative number of injuries during the conflict has now reached 16,638.

The ceasefire terms stipulate that Israel will gradually withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, the de facto border, while the Lebanese army will deploy across southern Lebanon within 60 days.

(Al Mayadeen, PC)