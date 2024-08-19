West Bank Raids, Clashes Continue – Five Palestinians Shot, Injured in Nablus

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Palestinians have been shot and injured by live bullets fired by Israeli forces in Nablus while a fifth Palestinian was also shot and injured in Qusra.

Several Israeli military vehicles stormed various neighborhoods in and around the old town of Nablus, amid heavy gunfire on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A number of snipers were also deployed on the roofs of houses and shops after the special forces stormed the town.

Clashes erupted with resistance fighters during which Israeli forces fired live bullets, which led to the four young men being wounded, WAFA reported, citing the Red Crescent.

A Palestinian youth, Adham Khashana, was also detained during the raid.

On Saturday night, an Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians, identified as commanders in the resistance movement, in the West Bank town of Jenin.

The Izz el-Din al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that West Bank commanders Raafat Dawasi and Ahmed Abu Ora were killed in “an assassination operation.”

WAFA cited witnesses who said that an Israeli military drone targeted a civilian vehicle driving in the town, setting the car ablaze.

Settler Attacks

On Sunday night, another young Palestinian man was shot and injured after clashes occurred after local residents attempted to fend off an attack by illegal Jewish settlers on the outskirts of the town of Qusra.

WAFA reported that Israeli forces protected the settlers, firing tear gas bombs and live bullets at residents. A 22-year-old with a live bullet in the shoulder.

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/6vn7lJZ0uS pic.twitter.com/wA2OEGWhGk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 19, 2024

Several Arrested

Israeli forces also detained 14 Palestinians, most of them from Hebron (Al Khalil) during Sunday night into the early hours of Monday, according to WAFA.

Citing the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS), WAFA said the detentions took place in multiple governorates, of Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus, and Tulkarm.

PPS said Israeli forces continue to deliberately target former detainees, the latest of whom was Dania Hanatsheh, one of the female prisoners released as part of the exchange deals.

The raids were marked by violence and intimidation, said the organizations. Witnesses reported that the detainees and their families were subjected to threats, and extensive damage was inflicted on their homes during the raids. The Israeli forces also engaged in widespread destruction of property.

According to the organizations, more than 10,000 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have been detained by the occupation authorities since October 7.

Over 630 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark advisory opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, WAFA)