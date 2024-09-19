Israel’s Cyber-Terror Attacks on Lebanon – UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Session

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet on Friday to discuss Israel’s Cyber Terrorist Attacks on Lebanon.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will convene for an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the Israeli cyber-terror attacks on Lebanon that claimed the lives of at least 32 Lebanese including children and injured thousands, Anadolu news agency reported.

The UNSC’s term president, Slovenia, said on Wednesday that the request submitted by Algeria for an emergency meeting has been approved and accordingly an emergency session will be held on Friday at 3 in the afternoon per local time.

The session will be dedicated to discussing the Israeli cyber-terror attacks that were carried out across Lebanon in two waves, the first on September 17 and the second on September 18 targeting Lebanese carrying wireless communication equipment.

Lebanon’s ambassador to the United Nations, Hadi Hachem labeled Israel’s terrorist attack as an “aggression which rises to a war crime”, warning that it would aggravate the conflict, Anadolu said.

Lebanon has called on the UN and the international community to assume their responsibility for the attacks to hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

What Happened

According to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen, several wireless communication devices exploded on Wednesday across various areas of Lebanon.

Reuters news agency reported, citing both a security source and an eyewitness, that the devices involved in Wednesday’s explosions were portable radios, unlike the pagers that were attacked the previous day.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the devices, apparently ICOM V82s, detonated, and “due to the devices containing highly flammable lithium batteries, the explosions were severe.”

“The explosions caused massive fires in cars, motorcycles, apartments, and stores all over Lebanon,” the report added.

A day earlier, thousands of Lebanese citizens were injured when their portable pager communication devices unexpectedly detonated.

The explosions, which occurred across several areas including South Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, killed at least 12 people, including two children.

The Lebanese Health Ministry stated on September 18 that between 2,750 and 2,800 wounded people arrived at hospitals within half an hour.

The number of serious injuries reached about 300 while 460 surgeries have been performed so far, mostly on the eyes and face.

Border War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

AL-MAYADEEN: The occupation warplanes launch a series of raids on forested areas in southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/Kup8X6ynJv pic.twitter.com/3Iv7LcDLvO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 19, 2024

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

