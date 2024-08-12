Joint Sniping Operation – Resistance Roundup – Day 311

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After a period of monitoring, the Palestinian sniper fired a shot at an Israeli soldier who was holed up inside a house. The footage showed him being hit directly.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcast on Monday scenes of the sniping of an Israeli soldier east of the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Al-Qassam said the sniper operation was carried out jointly with fighters of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, and that it took place yesterday in the al-Zanna area of Khan Yunis.

According to the information provided in the video, the joint sniping operation is the third of its kind to be carried out by Al-Qassam and Saraya in Khan Yunis.

The two other operations were carried out on July 25 and July 28.

After a period of monitoring, the Palestinian sniper fired a shot at an Israeli soldier who was holed up inside a house. The footage showed him being hit directly.

In a related context, the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that an army sergeant was killed and two others were wounded by a Hamas sniper yesterday east of Khan Yunis.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The fighters of Al-Qassam sniped a Zionist soldier with a Ghoul rifle in the Swedish Village in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah in the southern Strip. “Watch: Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Saraya Al-Quds, snipe a Zionist soldier and kill him in the Al-Zana area, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades strike the enemy forces that penetrated northeast of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Saraya Al-Quds, sniped an Israeli soldier and killed him in the Al-Zana area, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/hkBDQXGRna — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 12, 2024

“Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida: “In two separate incidents, two soldiers assigned to guard enemy captives opened fire on a Zionist captive, killing him instantly. Additionally, two female captives were seriously injured, and attempts are being made to save their lives. “The Zionist government bears full responsibility for these massacres and the resulting reactions that affect the lives of Zionist captives. A committee has been formed to investigate the details, and the findings will be announced later.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We trapped Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles that invaded the Qarara area north of the city of Khan Younis in a field of mines and powerful ground explosive device, guaranteeing deaths and injuries among their ranks. “We bombarded a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles that penetrated the Al-Zana area east of Khan Younis city with a barrage of mortar shells. “In cooperation with Al-Qassam Brigades, we destroyed a Zionist tank of the type Merkava-4 Baz using a highly explosive Thaqib (piercing) directional bomb at the Abu Ayyash junction in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, 12-08-2024, bombarded the newly-established command headquarters of the 146th Division in Jaatoun with Katyusha rocket barrages. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:40 AM on Monday, 12-08-2024, targeted the surveillance equipment at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly and resulting in their destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:20 PM on Monday, 12-08-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells.

🚨🇱🇧🇮🇱 BREAKING: Hezbollah just successfully targeted ISRAELI MILITARY BASES with Russian missiles. pic.twitter.com/muHnIKKnPY — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) August 11, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:15 PM on Monday, 12-08-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:13 PM on Monday, 12-08-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hanita site with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:37 PM on Monday, 12-08-2024, targeted the Malikiyah site with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)