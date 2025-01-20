Khalida Jarrar among Dozens of Palestinian Prisoners Freed, Mostly Women and Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Leader Khalida Jarrar was among the dozens of Palestinian prisoners freed, most of whom were women and children.

Israeli authorities have released dozens of Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, from Ofer Prison west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The release took place late Sunday night into Monday morning, marking the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, facilitated by international and regional mediators.

The freed prisoners were transported in buses marked with the emblem of the International Committee of the Red Cross, escorted by Red Cross vehicles, as they made their way back to their homes.

بعد أن أمضت أكثر من 150 يومًا في العزل الإنفرادي! لحظة استقبال الأسيرة القيادية خالدة جرار المفرج عنها ضمن صفقة التبادل بين المقاومة والاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/WFrKwWkndn — #القدس_ينتفض 🇵🇸 (@MyPalestine0) January 20, 2025

Among those released was Khalida Jarrar, a prominent leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who was greeted by her family in Ramallah. Journalist Bushra At-Tawil, also among the freed, arrived at her home in Al-Bireh.

In addition to those from the West Bank, Israel freed several Palestinian prisoners from Jerusalem, directly releasing them to their homes in the city.

Palestinian human rights organizations confirmed that 90 prisoners, including 20 children, were part of this first batch, a much-needed step toward alleviating the suffering of Palestinian families torn apart by the ongoing occupation.

تغطية صحفية: لحظة لقاء أسيرة ابنتها بعد الإفراج عنها ضمن صفقة التبادل بين المــقاومة والاحتلال pic.twitter.com/3BcUB0LNlw — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 20, 2025

The atmosphere around Ofer Prison was tense, as Israeli military forces declared the area a closed military zone and prohibited gatherings of prisoners’ families. Despite the restrictions, dozens of relatives gathered near the prison, anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones, but they were met with tear gas fired by Israeli forces, a reminder of the ongoing harsh realities faced by the Palestinian people.

This release comes as part of a larger ceasefire agreement, which took effect Sunday morning, and is set to last for 42 days in its first phase.

حافلات تنقل الدفعة الأولى من الأسيرات والأسرى المفرج عنهم ضمن صفقة التبادل تصل مدينة رام الله pic.twitter.com/cIt6uH1HxO — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 19, 2025

As part of the deal, 33 Israeli prisoners will be released by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian detainees, though the exact number depends on the status of each Israeli prisoner (military or civilian).

Currently, Israel is holding more than 10,400 Palestinian prisoners in its jails, with many still separated from their families and enduring harsh conditions. Meanwhile, Hamas holds approximately 96 Israeli prisoners in Gaza, where the Israeli genocide has devastated Palestinian communities.

I'm Not Crying – You Are Crying Prisoner Rose Khweis in her father's arms in the first moments of release. She was released as part of the prisoner exchange deal pic.twitter.com/rtYiCVzCMI — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) January 19, 2025

Over 157,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured in the ongoing violence, with the majority being women and children, leaving families to mourn the loss of loved ones amid widespread destruction.

