Khalida Jarrar among Dozens of Palestinian Prisoners Freed, Mostly Women and Children

January 20, 2025 News
Khalida Jarrar, a prominent Palestinian leader of the PFLP, was released alongside dozens of Palestinian women and children. (Photo: Video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Palestinian Leader Khalida Jarrar was among the dozens of Palestinian prisoners freed, most of whom were women and children.

Israeli authorities have released dozens of Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, from Ofer Prison west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The release took place late Sunday night into Monday morning, marking the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, facilitated by international and regional mediators.

The freed prisoners were transported in buses marked with the emblem of the International Committee of the Red Cross, escorted by Red Cross vehicles, as they made their way back to their homes.

Among those released was Khalida Jarrar, a prominent leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who was greeted by her family in Ramallah. Journalist Bushra At-Tawil, also among the freed, arrived at her home in Al-Bireh.

In addition to those from the West Bank, Israel freed several Palestinian prisoners from Jerusalem, directly releasing them to their homes in the city.

Palestinian human rights organizations confirmed that 90 prisoners, including 20 children, were part of this first batch, a much-needed step toward alleviating the suffering of Palestinian families torn apart by the ongoing occupation.

The atmosphere around Ofer Prison was tense, as Israeli military forces declared the area a closed military zone and prohibited gatherings of prisoners’ families. Despite the restrictions, dozens of relatives gathered near the prison, anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones, but they were met with tear gas fired by Israeli forces, a reminder of the ongoing harsh realities faced by the Palestinian people.

This release comes as part of a larger ceasefire agreement, which took effect Sunday morning, and is set to last for 42 days in its first phase.

As part of the deal, 33 Israeli prisoners will be released by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian detainees, though the exact number depends on the status of each Israeli prisoner (military or civilian).

Currently, Israel is holding more than 10,400 Palestinian prisoners in its jails, with many still separated from their families and enduring harsh conditions. Meanwhile, Hamas holds approximately 96 Israeli prisoners in Gaza, where the Israeli genocide has devastated Palestinian communities.

Over 157,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured in the ongoing violence, with the majority being women and children, leaving families to mourn the loss of loved ones amid widespread destruction.

(PC, AJA, ANADOLU)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*