PA Pledges Reconstruction Efforts in Gaza as Local Authorities Prepare for Governance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Meanwhile, the Gaza government media office reiterated that local authorities have begun deploying thousands of Palestinian police officers according to a government plan to maintain security and order in the Strip.

The Palestinian government ​​has decided to establish an emergency government operations room for the Gaza Strip, according to the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

The PA confirmed the request by the concerned authorities to work on presenting the necessary plan to establish the Independent Authority for the Reconstruction of Gaza in coordination with the specialized authorities and donors, the report said.

The authority will be reportedly represented by all ministries and relevant government institutions with senior employees, and be in permanent session.

The government confirmed the inclusion of a permanent item in the Palestinian Cabinet session regarding the Gaza Strip, during which the report of the emergency government operations room will be presented and government interventions in the southern governorates will be followed up.

Legal, Political Jurisdiction

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has claimed that the State of Palestine has legal and political jurisdiction over the Gaza Strip, like the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian presidency says it has completed all preparations to assume its “full responsibilities” in the besieged Gaza Strip, reports Palestinian news agency Wafa. 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/BvXLJG3YoZ pic.twitter.com/pZ5GcMR700 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 17, 2025

“The Palestinian government, under President Abbas’ directives, has completed all preparations to assume full responsibility in Gaza,” Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said, according to MEMO.

He noted that its administrative and security teams are fully prepared to carry out their duties to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, return the displaced to their homes and places of residence, restore basic services such as water and electricity, take over control of the crossings and rebuild.

“We hope that there will be a permanent ceasefire, followed by relief for our people in the Gaza Strip, then reconstruction, and ending with the embodiment of the Palestinian state under its legitimate leadership,” Mustafa said.

Staggering Death Toll

A ceasefire came into effect on Sunday across the Gaza Strip following a relentless military assault on the enclave that lasted 15 months.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,899 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,725 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

🚨BREAKING: In Gaza, residents have begun returning to their homes and attempting to identify their relatives who were killed during the war by their clothing, as their bodies have decomposed. The genocide in Gaza has lasted for more than 470 days. pic.twitter.com/N7wAxf0Qzm — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) January 20, 2025

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Millions Displaced

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

A Palestinian returned to the north of Gaza and found that his home still exists. pic.twitter.com/cOfj9IkIt1 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 19, 2025

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(MEMO, PC)