‘Largest Losses’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 410

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army acknowledged on Tuesday that another soldier was killed and several others were wounded in battles in southern Lebanon.

Under the heading “allowed to be published”, the Israeli army said that the soldier was a first corporal in the reserve, in the Golani Brigade, and was killed in south Lebanon.

The Israeli Army Radio reported that Hezbollah targeted the soldiers of the Golani Brigade via a drone, while they were conducting a logistical supply operation in south Lebanon, which led to the killing of a soldier and the injury of three others – whose conditions were described as serious.

It is noteworthy that the former deputy commander of the Golani Brigade, Brigadier General in reserve Yuali Or, confirmed that the losses suffered by Golani at the hands of the resistance in Lebanon are “the largest losses since the establishment of the brigade in 1948.”

Israel’s latest admission of casualties coincided with Hezbollah’s statement regarding Israeli losses in Lebanon in the two phases of the Israeli ground operations.

This is a summary of Hezbollah’s main points:

“More than 110 (Israeli) enemy officers and soldiers have been killed and wounded since the start of its ground operation in southern Lebanon.

“The toll (includes) more than 18 killed and 32 wounded from the enemy army since the start of the second phase of its ground operation.

“We carried out more than 350 operations against the enemy in southern Lebanon.

“Since the beginning of the enemy’s ground operation, we have destroyed 48 Merkava tanks, 9 military bulldozers, two armored vehicles and 8 drones.

“The enemy withdrew for the second time partially from the points to which it had advanced east and south of the town of Khiam.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Qassam vs IDF in Jabaliya Camp: Shawaz EFP is wired and set; surveillance spots an unmanned, remotely-operated M113 that the IDF uses as truck bombs; then detonate the EFP vs a Merkava tank shown from two cameras including a repurposed reversing camera from a car. [Qassam Brig pic.twitter.com/Ca93mlPG2w — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) November 19, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted enemy forces positioned in the Netzarim axis with short-range 107 missiles. “Watch: A zionist Merkava tank was targeted with a Shuath explosive device on Dawas Street in the Al-Fakhoura area, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters in Qabatiya groups are fighting fierce battles with enemy forces on the battle fronts and are showering army movements and sniper positions with heavy barrages of direct bullets. “In separate missions, we took control of three zionist drones while they were carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Khan Younis. “We bombed with standard mortar shells (60 mm caliber) a gathering of soldiers and vehicles of the zionist enemy who had penetrated the vicinity of the Jabalia Services Club in the middle of Jabalia camp.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive device on Dawas Street in the Al-Fakhoura area, west of the Jabaliya camp. pic.twitter.com/9bKBhc3vrm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 19, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:00 PM yesterday Monday 18-11-2024, targeted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the skies of the town of Taybeh with a surface-to-air missile and it was shot down and seen burning. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:15 AM on Tuesday 19-11-2024 targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:20 am on Tuesday 19-11-2024, a training base for the Paratroopers Brigade in the Karmiel settlement, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:00 am on Tuesday 19-11-2024, the occupied city of Safad, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 and 11:00 am on Tuesday 19-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the “Manara”, Kfar Blum, and Avivim settlements, with barrages of rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:45 am, Tuesday 19-11-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Ramat David base (a major air base in the north that includes combat squadrons) 50 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, southeast of the occupied city of Haifa, and hit their targets accurately.

Direct impacts of Hezbollah ballistic missiles in Tel Aviv Where is Iron Dome pic.twitter.com/cBhGxIzmBU — Palestinian News 🗞️ (@drrpalestine) November 19, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:00 pm yesterday, Monday 18-11-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Beit Lid base (a military base containing training camps for the Nahal and Paratroopers Brigades) 90 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, east of the city of Netanya, and hit their targets accurately. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 10:45 am on Monday 19-11-2024, an Israeli drone flying in the skies of the town of Taybeh, with appropriate weapons, and it was shot down in the area. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, yesterday evening, Monday 11-18-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces south of the city of Khiam, with a qualitative rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 01:25 pm, Tuesday 19-11-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the southern outskirts of the town of Al-Bayyada, with a qualitative rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 02:50 pm, Tuesday 19-11-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the southern outskirts of the town of Shamaa, with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 01:20 pm, Tuesday 19-11-2024, a house where Israeli enemy soldiers were entrenched on the northern outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a guided missile, killing and wounding them. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 02:15 pm, Tuesday 19-11-2024, a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army at the Al-Amra Gate on the southern outskirts of the city of Khiam, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM on Tuesday 19-11-2024, targeted the “Glilot” base (headquarters of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit) located 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, on the outskirts of “Tel Aviv”, with a barrage of qualitative missiles. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 02:50 pm on Tuesday 19-11-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the city of Khiam, with a rocket barrage.

More images from Tel Aviv after Hezbollah's rocket attack on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/QKeLvoUcym — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) November 19, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the “Sa’sa” settlement with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the southern outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Ma’alot Tarshiha with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Goren with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:00 pm on Tuesday 19-11-2024, targeted the Krayot area north of the occupied city of Haifa, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Jaatoun settlement with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army in the settlement of Malikiyah with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army in the Ramim (Hounin) barracks with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:00 pm on Tuesday 19-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the southern outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras, for the second time, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces north of the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted: a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Baram, for the second time, with a rocket barrage and a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces south of the city of Khiam, for the second time, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Hamames area, south of the city of Khiam, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack at 10:30 am on Tuesday 11-19-2024 with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Al-Amra Gate on the southern outskirts of the city of Khiam, and hit their targets accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)