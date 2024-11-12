Riyadh Summit Denounces Israel’s Genocide, Calls for Global Arms Embargo to Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Bin Salman also urged the global community to respect Iran’s sovereignty, emphasizing the broader regional stability at stake.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has delivered a forceful condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing them as “genocide” against the Palestinian people.

Addressing leaders from across the Muslim and Arab world at the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on Monday, the Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom’s steadfast opposition to the systematic and violent persecution, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to defending Palestinian rights and urging international action to halt Israel’s military operations.

“The Kingdom renews its condemnation and categorical rejection of the genocide committed by Israel against the brotherly Palestinian people,” he said.

Citing mass displacement, starvation, and widespread devastation caused by ongoing Israeli assaults, the Saudi Crown Prince accused Israel of inflicting a humanitarian catastrophe on Gaza, an area already ravaged by 13 months of brutal military campaign.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterates the Kingdom's "categorical rejection" of the "genocide" committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip, at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Riyadh.

​​”We call on the international community to assume its responsibility to immediately halt the aggression on Palestine and Lebanon, and obliging Israel to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and not attack its territories,” he said.

Bin Salman also reiterated his country’s commitment to not recognize Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state, aligning with the wider goals of the Arab Peace Initiative.

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for an arms embargo on Israel at Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh Demands an immediate ceasefire and lifting of blockade to allow humanitarian relief to reach Gaza and other parts

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for an arms embargo on Israel at Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh Demands an immediate ceasefire and lifting of blockade to allow humanitarian relief to reach Gaza and other parts

Comprehensive Statement

The Arab-Islamic Summit, convened by Saudi Arabia to discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Lebanon, issued a comprehensive statement calling for a range of urgent measures.

The resolution affirmed “the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the firm support for the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate and inalienable national rights, foremost among which is their right to freedom and to an independent, sovereign state” with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Central to the statement was a call on the United Nations Security Council to enact a binding resolution “under Chapter VII of the United Nations’ Charter, to compel Israel, the occupying power, to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, to allow the entry of immediate and sufficient humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an arms embargo on Israel at the Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh. He urged an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the blockade to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and other affected areas.

Arab and Islamic leaders also demanded a global embargo on arms exports and transfers to Israel, emphasizing the need for an end to the flow of weapons fueling the war. They called “on all countries to ban the export or transfer of weapons and ammunition to Israel”.

The statement from the summit contained further pointed criticisms of Israel, condemning “the horrific and shocking crimes committed by the Israeli occupation army in the Gaza Strip in the context of the crime of genocide.”

They highlighted the crimes of “mass graves, the crime of torture, field executions, enforced disappearance, looting, and ethnic cleansing, especially in the northern Gaza Strip during the past weeks.”

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in uniting Arab and Muslim voices, the statement also called for broader international protection and support for the Palestinian people and the State of Palestine.

It underscored the importance of Palestinian national unity, demanding the full integration of Gaza with the West Bank, including East Jerusalem as its capital.

In closing, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced the formation of a diplomatic committee by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union.

This tripartite body is charged with launching a diplomatic effort to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon, with Bin Farhan expressing hope that this initiative will yield influential and lasting results.

(PC, Agencies)